DOH: 49 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday; hospitalizations increase by 11

The state Department of Health reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Tuesday.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 47.00 (the highest since May 6) and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 245.49 (the highest number since May 8).

The 17324 ZIP code (Gardners area) showed an increase of 16 new cases in Tuesday's data

Tuesday's report included 149 total test results, with 8 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (100) and confirmed positive tests (41), the county saw 29% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 41 in Tuesday's report, an increase of 11 from Monday, with 10 in intensive care and 4 on ventilators.

The southcentral region reported 418 cases Tuesday, with eight counties in double digits. York County reported 88 cases, Franklin County 86, and Dauphin County 62.