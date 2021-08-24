DOH: 49 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday; hospitalizations increase by 11

The state Department of Health reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Tuesday.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 47.00 (the highest since May 6) and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 245.49 (the highest number since May 8).
The 17324 ZIP code (Gardners area) showed an increase of 16 new cases in Tuesday's data
Tuesday's report included 149 total test results, with 8 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (100) and confirmed positive tests (41), the county saw 29% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 41 in Tuesday's report, an increase of 11 from Monday, with 10 in intensive care and 4 on ventilators.
The southcentral region reported 418 cases Tuesday, with eight counties in double digits. York County reported 88 cases, Franklin County 86, and Dauphin County 62.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lebanon, Perry and York counties in the region. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 56% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 64.7% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 83.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the two-week period ending Aug. 7, marking an increase from the 81.7% estimated for the week ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 86.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 84.2% for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 24):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 27 new cases; 10,328 total cases (8,517 confirmed, 1,811 probable); 40,283 negatives; 191 deaths (+1); 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 4,941 total cases (3,411 confirmed, 1,530 probable); 10,931 negatives; 144 deaths (+1); 31.4% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 16 new cases; 13,892 total cases (10,883 confirmed, 3,009 probable); 42,437 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 49 new cases; 21,824 total cases (17,492 confirmed, 4,332 probable); 89,662 negatives; 536 deaths (+1); 56% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 62 new cases; 27,754 total cases (24,057 confirmed, 3,697 probable); 116,070 negatives; 574 deaths; 52.5% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 86 new cases; 16,333 total cases (13,834 confirmed, 2,499 probable); 59,373 negatives; 379 deaths; 39.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 1,441 total cases (803 confirmed, 638 probable); 4,426 negatives; 17 deaths; 27.2% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 20 new cases; 5,335 total cases (4,469 confirmed, 866 probable); 17,772 negatives; 137 deaths; 41.8% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 2,225 total cases (2,002 confirmed, 223 probable); 5,929 negatives; 88 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 37 new cases; 16,883 total cases (14,582 confirmed, 2,301 probable); 57,937 negatives; 301 deaths; 45.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 5,557 total cases (5,248 confirmed, 309 probable); 16,090 negatives; 183 deaths; 43.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 4,032 total cases (3,143 confirmed, 889 probable); 11,777 negatives; 101 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 88 new cases; 49,361 total cases (40,174 confirmed, 9,187 probable); 174,092 negatives; 844 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 24):
- 17013: 2,627 positives, 13,593 negatives - +9 since Aug. 23
- 17015: 1,596 positives, 6,769 negatives - +5 since Aug. 23
- 17050: 2,546 positives, 13,893 negatives - +18 since Aug. 23
- 17055: 2,937 positives, 16,567 negatives - +8 since Aug. 23
- 17011: 2,752 positives, 13,573 negatives - +18 since Aug. 23
- 17007: 396 positives, 1,692 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17065: 267 positives, 1,208 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17324: 277 positives, 1,288 negatives - +17 since Aug. 23
- 17241: 692 positives, 3,137 negatives - +3 since Aug. 23
- 17257: 1,851 positives, 6,908 negatives - +9 since Aug. 23
- 17240: 165 positives, 618 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17025: 1,154 positives, 5,369 negatives - +4 since Aug. 23
- 17070: 1,126 positives, 5,222 negatives - +2 since Aug. 23
- 17043: 394 positives, 1,983 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,288 positives, 5,364 negatives - +8 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 13 - Aug. 19):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.1 (73.2 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 122.3 (90.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.8 (69.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 142.3 (119.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 130.9 (89.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 117.8 (87.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.6 (80.0 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (7.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.5 (79.3 previous 7 days)
