DOH: 48 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 44.57 (the highest rate since May 9) and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 223.39.
So far this week (from Saturday through Thursday), Cumberland County has 275 cases, 58 more than it reported the entire month of June. It has reported at least 20 new COVID cases every day in August. Data is not available for how many positive new cases include vaccinated people.
The county now has 734 cases in August, more than the total number of cases it reported last October (642) at the start of the fall surge. That case total far outpaces the 279 cases reported during the entire month of July or the 217 cases reported in June. The county totaled 778 cases in May.
Thursday's report included 246 total test results, with 8 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (198) and confirmed positive tests (40), the county saw 16.8% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 32 in Thursday's report, an drop of one from Wednesday, with eight in intensive care and four on ventilators.
The southcentral region reported 444 cases Thursday, with eight of the region's 13 counties showing double-digit increases and seven counties showing increases of 30 or more new cases. York County reported 116 new cases, Dauphin County 74 and Franklin County 66 and Lebanon County 44.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for Adams, Bedford, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Perry and York counties in the region. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 55.4% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 64% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 98.8% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the two-week period ending Aug. 14, marking an increase from the 97.9% estimated for the week ending Aug. 7.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 98.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 97.2% for the two-week period ending July 31.
Data added to the CDC site this week shows the delta variant accounted for 91.4% of the cases in Pennsylvania.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 19):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 30 new cases; 10,195 total cases (8,404 confirmed, 1,791 probable); 39,949 negatives; 190 deaths; 44.2% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 14 new cases; 4,889 total cases (3,392 confirmed, 1,497 probable); 10,855 negatives; 142 deaths; 31.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 31 new cases; 13,779 total cases (10,799 confirmed, 2,980 probable); 42,194 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 48 new cases; 21,587 total cases (17,283 confirmed, 4,304 probable); 88,975 negatives; 535 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 74 new cases; 27,441 total cases (23,802 confirmed, 3,639 probable); 115,212 negatives; 573 deaths; 51.9% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 66 new cases; 16,095 total cases (13,618 confirmed, 2,477 probable); 58,907 negatives; 378 deaths; 39.3% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,418 total cases (792 confirmed, 626 probable); 4,388 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 5,273 total cases (4,424 confirmed, 849 probable); 17,681 negatives; 137 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 2,194 total cases (1,979 confirmed, 215 probable); 5,888 negatives; 88 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 44 new cases; 16,733 total cases (14,465 confirmed, 2,268 probable); 57,582 negatives; 301 deaths; 45% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 5,529 total cases (5,222 confirmed, 307 probable); 15,999 negatives; 183 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 3,983 total cases (3,100 confirmed, 883 probable); 11,680 negatives; 101 deaths; 41.1% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 116 new cases; 48,862 total cases (39,736 confirmed, 9,126 probable); 172,569 negatives; 843 deaths (+1); 48.8% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 19):
- 17013: 2,600 positives, 13,503 negatives - +24 since Aug. 16
- 17015: 1,582 positives, 6,715 negatives - +11 since Aug. 16
- 17050: 2,505 positives, 13,750 negatives - +8 since Aug. 16
- 17055: 2,900 positives, 16,449 negatives - +18 since Aug. 16
- 17011: 2,715 positives, 13,486 negatives - +7 since Aug. 16
- 17007: 391 positives, 1,684 negatives - +3 since Aug. 16
- 17065: 265 positives, 1,192 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17324: 255 positives, 1,277 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17241: 683 positives, 3,118 negatives - +4 since Aug. 16
- 17257: 1,831 positives, 6,808 negatives - +20 since Aug. 16
- 17240: 164 positives, 611 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17025: 1,141 positives, 5,329 negatives - +6 since Aug. 16
- 17070: 1,117 positives, 5,177 negatives - +5 since Aug. 16
- 17043: 388 positives, 1,971 negatives - +6 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,272 positives, 5,305 negatives - +6 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 6 - Aug. 12):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.6 (57.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (7.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.4 (81.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.3 (63.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (7.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 113.5 (61.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.7 (69.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 85.3 (61.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (45.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.9 (60.1 previous 7 days)
