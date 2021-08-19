DOH: 48 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 44.57 (the highest rate since May 9) and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 223.39.

So far this week (from Saturday through Thursday), Cumberland County has 275 cases, 58 more than it reported the entire month of June. It has reported at least 20 new COVID cases every day in August. Data is not available for how many positive new cases include vaccinated people.

The county now has 734 cases in August, more than the total number of cases it reported last October (642) at the start of the fall surge. That case total far outpaces the 279 cases reported during the entire month of July or the 217 cases reported in June. The county totaled 778 cases in May.

Thursday's report included 246 total test results, with 8 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (198) and confirmed positive tests (40), the county saw 16.8% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 32 in Thursday's report, an drop of one from Wednesday, with eight in intensive care and four on ventilators.