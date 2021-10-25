DOH: 47 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 47 cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Monday.

That marks the first time the daily case count dropped below 50 in a single day since Aug. 31.

The county has reported 44 deaths in October, the highest total since 113 in January. The county reported 21 COVID-related deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 100 in Monday's report, down five from Sunday. There are 21 adults in intensive care (up four from Sunday) and 17 on ventilators (up one from Sunday). Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Monday's report included 150 test results, with 20 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (103) and confirmed positive tests (27), the county saw 20.8% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 431 cases and no new deaths Monday, with 133 cases in York County, 56 cases in Blair County and 53 cases in Dauphin County.

Franklin County reports 64 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (the same as Sunday), with three of 31 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 14 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are nine adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 107 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (up eight from Sunday), with 25 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 72 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 26 adults in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the eighth week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 13-19, the same number of cases as was reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,189.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the fourth week in a row with 5,877 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 54,503.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 11.1% for the week of Oct. 15-21, down from 11.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 158.3, down from 213.1 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 15-21 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 89.5.

Forest County has the lowest percent positivity for the week at 3.1%

Penn State Health update (Oct. 25)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 102 total cases (99 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 20 are fully vaccinated (19.6%) with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 72 are nonvaccinated (70.6%) with 27 adults in an ICU and 13 adults on a ventilator, and 10 are unknown status patients. All three children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 12 unvaccinated adults (three in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has seven COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, two on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 62.2% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 71.8% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 25):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 28 new cases; 13,136 total cases (10,761 confirmed, 2,375 probable); 43,884 negatives; 219 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 13,136 total cases (10,761 confirmed, 2,375 probable); 43,884 negatives; 219 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 6,708 total cases (4,559 confirmed, 2,149 probable); 12,386 negatives; 169 deaths; 34.5% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 6,708 total cases (4,559 confirmed, 2,149 probable); 12,386 negatives; 169 deaths; 34.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 56 new cases; 17,160 total cases (13,554 confirmed, 3,606 probable); 46,909 negatives; 379 deaths; 45.9% of county population vaccinated

56 new cases; 17,160 total cases (13,554 confirmed, 3,606 probable); 46,909 negatives; 379 deaths; 45.9% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 47 new cases; 27,910 total cases (21,861 confirmed, 6,049 probable); 100,977 negatives; 611 deaths; 62.2% of county population vaccinated

47 new cases; 27,910 total cases (21,861 confirmed, 6,049 probable); 100,977 negatives; 611 deaths; 62.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 53 new cases; 34,474 total cases (29,593 confirmed, 4,881 probable); 127,365 negatives; 636 deaths; 58.1% of county population vaccinated

53 new cases; 34,474 total cases (29,593 confirmed, 4,881 probable); 127,365 negatives; 636 deaths; 58.1% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 23 new cases; 21,539 total cases (17,622 confirmed, 3,917 probable); 64,051 negatives; 450 deaths; 45.1% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 21,539 total cases (17,622 confirmed, 3,917 probable); 64,051 negatives; 450 deaths; 45.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 9 new cases; 2,210 total cases (1,098 confirmed, 1,112 probable); 4,964 negatives; 28 deaths; 30.7% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 2,210 total cases (1,098 confirmed, 1,112 probable); 4,964 negatives; 28 deaths; 30.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 22 new cases; 6,772 total cases (5,585 confirmed, 1,187 probable); 20,376 negatives; 156 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 6,772 total cases (5,585 confirmed, 1,187 probable); 20,376 negatives; 156 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 2,854 total cases (2,595 confirmed, 259 probable); 6,600 negatives; 115 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 2,854 total cases (2,595 confirmed, 259 probable); 6,600 negatives; 115 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 27 new cases; 20,424 total cases (17,474 confirmed, 2,950 probable); 62,686 negatives; 327 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 20,424 total cases (17,474 confirmed, 2,950 probable); 62,686 negatives; 327 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 13 new cases; 7,172 total cases (6,780 confirmed, 392 probable); 17,487 negatives; 192 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 7,172 total cases (6,780 confirmed, 392 probable); 17,487 negatives; 192 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 10 new cases; 5,246 total cases (4,047 confirmed, 1,199 probable); 13,142 negatives; 119 deaths; 46.5% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 5,246 total cases (4,047 confirmed, 1,199 probable); 13,142 negatives; 119 deaths; 46.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 133 new cases; 61,707 total cases (50,283 confirmed; 11,424 probable); 193,109 negatives; 954 deaths; 54.8% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 25):

17013: 3,354 positives, 15,598 negatives - +15 since Oct. 22

17015: 2,010 positives, 7,630 negatives - +12 since Oct. 22

17050: 3,182 positives, 15,950 negatives - +16 since Oct. 22

17055: 3,569 positives, 18,149 negatives - +25 since Oct. 22

17011: 3,301 positives, 15,201 negatives - +20 since Oct. 22

17007: 480 positives, 1,941 negatives - +3 since Oct. 22

17065: 344 positives, 1,351 negatives - +1 since Oct. 22

17324: 382 positives, 1,399 negatives - +5 since Oct. 22

17241: 900 positives, 3,416 negatives - +6 since Oct. 22

17257: 2,314 positives, 7,705 negatives - +16 since Oct. 22

17240: 218 positives, 690 negatives - +2 since Oct. 22

17025: 1,531 positives, 6,152 negatives - +20 since Oct. 22

17070: 1,417 positives, 5,857 negatives - +8 since Oct. 22

17043: 486 positives, 2,226 negatives - +2 since Oct. 22

17019: 1,675 positives, 5,993 negatives - +22 since Oct. 22

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +1 since Oct. 22

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 22)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 5 staff cases as of the site’s last update on Oct. 20.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 5 staff cases as of the site’s last update on Oct. 20. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 13 new cases since Oct. 14; 154 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 18.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 13 new cases since Oct. 14; 154 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 18. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 7 student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 18; 61 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 7 student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 18; 61 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 13 cases since Oct. 18; 180 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 13 cases since Oct. 18; 180 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 13 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 22.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 13 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 22. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 6 new cases since Oct. 18; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 6 new cases since Oct. 18; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 15.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 15. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 35 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 22.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 35 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 22. Dickinson College : 3 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 18; 32 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 3 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 18; 32 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 6 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 150 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 173.4 (202.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 241.7 (220.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 158.3 (213.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 204.5 (226.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.6 (176.7 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 200.3 (249.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (20.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.1 (237.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 247.4 (289.5 previous 7 days)