DOH: 47 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County Tuesday.
Tuesday's report included 194 total test results, with 9 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (147) and confirmed positive tests (38), the county saw 20.5% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 55 in Tuesday's report, a decrease of four from Monday, with 15 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators. Seven adult ICU beds are available in the county as are 26 medical/surgical beds.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 72.4. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 329.9.
The county finishes August with 14 deaths reported for the month after reporting three in July and two in June. The county reported 13 deaths in May.
Adding up the daily reports for the month, the county ended August with 1,478 newly reported cases. That's the most cases the county has seen in a month since April.
Cumberland County showed an increase in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 10.7% for the week of Aug. 20-26, up from 7.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 126.7, up from 91.6 the previous week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The southcentral region reported 536 cases Tuesday. York County reported 152 cases, Franklin County 92, and Dauphin County 62. Franklin's incidence rate per 100,000 people last week jumped to 191.6, the third highest rate in the state. Two other southcentral counties had the highest incidence rates last week — Juniata (210) and Huntingdon (206). Perry County reported the fifth highest percent positivity in the state last week at 15.9%.
In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 56.9% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 65.6% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.1% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 21, marking an increase from the 98.6% estimated for the week ending Aug. 14.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 98.3% for the one-week period ending Aug. 14.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 92.5% of cases through July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers n the southcentral region (for Aug. 31):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 27 new cases; 10,556 total cases (8,685 confirmed, 1,871 probable); 40,770 negatives; 191 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 5,008 total cases (3,458 confirmed, 1,550 probable); 11,026 negatives; 144 deaths; 31.7% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 26 new cases; 14,064 total cases (11,002 confirmed, 3,062 probable); 42,774 negatives; 346 deaths; 43% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 47 new cases; 22,331 total cases (17,865 confirmed, 4,466 probable); 90,684 negatives; 543 deaths (+1); 56.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 62 new cases; 28,350 total cases (24,505 confirmed, 3,845 probable); 117,121 negatives; 577 deaths (+1); 53.2% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 92 new cases; 16,733 total cases (14,173 confirmed, 2,560 probable); 59,983 negatives; 380 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 20 new cases; 1,498 total cases (829 confirmed, 669 probable); 4,496 negatives; 18 deaths; 27.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 22 new cases; 5,468 total cases (4,573 confirmed, 895 probable); 17,908 negatives; 137 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 2,294 total cases (2,063 confirmed, 231 probable); 5,951 negatives; 90 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 48 new cases; 17,181 total cases (14,799 confirmed, 2,382 probable); 58,427 negatives; 304 deaths (+1); 46.1% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 11 new cases; 5,645 total cases (5,326 confirmed, 319 probable); 16,217 negatives; 183 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 15 new cases; 4,141 total cases (3,211 confirmed, 930 probable); 11,899 negatives; 102 deaths; 42.1% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 152 new cases; 50,362 total cases (40,924 confirmed, 9,438 probable); 176,146 negatives; 849 deaths (+1); 50% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 31):
- 17013: 2,683 positives, 13,752 negatives - +14 since Aug. 30
- 17015: 1,635 positives, 6,853 negatives - +9 since Aug. 30
- 17050: 2,630 positives, 14,089 negatives - +17 since Aug. 30
- 17055: 2,986 positives, 16,717 negatives - +9 since Aug. 30
- 17011: 2,794 positives, 13,739 negatives - +9 since Aug. 30
- 17007: 400 positives, 1,717 negatives - +1 since Aug. 30
- 17065: 270 positives, 1,218 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
- 17324: 286 positives, 1,301 negatives - +1 since Aug. 30
- 17241: 705 positives, 3,161 negatives - +16 since Aug. 30
- 17257: 1,882 positives, 6,986 negatives - +5 since Aug. 30
- 17240: 169 positives, 626 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
- 17025: 1,189 positives, 5,448 negatives - +6 since Aug. 30
- 17070: 1,149 positives, 5,296 negatives - +6 since Aug. 30
- 17043: 402 positives, 2,006 negatives - +4 since Aug. 30
- 17019: 1,322 positives, 5,426 negatives - +6 since Aug. 30
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 20 - Aug. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 118.3 (101.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.4 (126.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (7.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.7 (91.6 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (11.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.3 (143 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.6 (140 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.4% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.2 (119.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.5 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 147.4 (131.8 previous 7 days)
