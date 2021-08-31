DOH: 47 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County Tuesday.

Tuesday's report included 194 total test results, with 9 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (147) and confirmed positive tests (38), the county saw 20.5% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 55 in Tuesday's report, a decrease of four from Monday, with 15 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators. Seven adult ICU beds are available in the county as are 26 medical/surgical beds.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 72.4. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 329.9.

The county finishes August with 14 deaths reported for the month after reporting three in July and two in June. The county reported 13 deaths in May.

Adding up the daily reports for the month, the county ended August with 1,478 newly reported cases. That's the most cases the county has seen in a month since April.