DOH: 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday's report for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County.

Saturday's report included 214 total test results, with 17 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (167) and confirmed positive tests (30), the county saw about 15.2% of its tests come back positive.

There were 41 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report (down two from Friday), with five in intensive care units, and four on ventilators.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Saturday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity stayed the same at 5.3% for the week of April 30-May 6. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 94.7 (up from 92.4).

The state as whole saw its percent positivity decrease to 6.6% (down from 7.6%) and incidence rate decrease to 109.8 (down from 143.5).

As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 48,432 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 76,166 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 36.2% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.