DOH: 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday's report for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County.
Saturday's report included 214 total test results, with 17 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (167) and confirmed positive tests (30), the county saw about 15.2% of its tests come back positive.
There were 41 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report (down two from Friday), with five in intensive care units, and four on ventilators.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Saturday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity stayed the same at 5.3% for the week of April 30-May 6. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 94.7 (up from 92.4).
The state as whole saw its percent positivity decrease to 6.6% (down from 7.6%) and incidence rate decrease to 109.8 (down from 143.5).
As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 48,432 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 76,166 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 36.2% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.
In the southcentral region for Saturday, York County had 117 new cases, Dauphin County 53 cases, Blair County 51 cases, and Lebanon County 36 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 7):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 16 new cases; 9,293 total cases (7,723 confirmed, 1,570 probable); 35,199 negatives; 177 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 9 new cases; 4,438 total cases (3,139 confirmed, 1,299 probable); 9,961 negatives; 135 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 51 new cases; 12,877 total cases (10,195 confirmed, 2,682 probable); 38,728 negatives; 328 deaths (+2)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 47 new cases; 19,991 total cases (16,175 confirmed, 3,816 probable); 79,116 negatives; 517 deaths (+2)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 53 new cases; 25,237 total cases (22,086 confirmed, 3,151 probable); 101,775 negatives; 542 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases; 14,877 total cases (12,674 confirmed, 2,203 probable); 50,470 negatives; 363 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,304 total cases (731 confirmed, 573 probable); 3,870 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 14 new cases; 4,997 total cases (4,185 confirmed, 812 probable); 15,748 negatives; 128 deaths (-1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 2,083 total cases (1,882 confirmed, 201 probable); 5,162 negatives; 84 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 36 new cases; 15,696 total cases (13,618 confirmed, 2,078 probable); 50,263 negatives; 283 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 5,257 total cases (4,968 confirmed, 289 probable); 14,215 negatives; 177 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 10 new cases; 3,713 total cases (2,908 confirmed, 805 probable); 10,577 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 117 new cases; 45,087 total cases (37,021 confirmed, 8,066 probable); 151,795 negatives; 792 deaths (+3)
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 8):
- 17013: 2,355 positives, 11,846 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17015: 1,482 positives, 5,932 negatives - +4 since May 7
- 17050: 2,383 positives, 11,785 negatives - +5 since May 7
- 17055: 2,736 positives, 15,097 negatives - +5 since May 7
- 17011: 2,565 positives, 12,270 negatives - +0 since May 7
- 17007: 361 positives, 1,471 negatives - +1 since May 7
- 17065: 245 positives, 1,059 negatives - +1 since May 7
- 17324: 238 positives, 1,123 negatives - +0 since May 7
- 17241: 628 positives, 2,849 negatives - +3 since May 7
- 17257: 1,706 positives, 5,855 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17240: 151 positives, 534 negatives - +0 since May 7
- 17025: 1,061 positives, 4,703 negatives - +5 since May 7
- 17070: 1,054 positives, 4,585 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17043: 363 positives, 1,744 negatives - +1 since May 7
- 17019: 1,169 positives, 4,742 negatives - +1 since May 7
- 17266: 19 positives, 101 negatives - +0 since May 7
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (April 30-May 6):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.8 (143.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.8% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.1 (146.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 94.7 (92.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 125.0 (150.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.2 (110.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 177.7 (207.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (10.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (129.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 136.1 (156.1 previous 7 days)
