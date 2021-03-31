DOH: 47 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County.

The county finished March with 15 deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest death total in a month since October (4 deaths) and the same total as April of 2020.

Wednesday's report included 171 total test results, with 10 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (124) and confirmed positive tests (37), the county saw about 23% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 54.57 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 277.85.

There were 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (up 20 from Monday), with seven in intensive care units, and four on ventilators.

As of Wednesday's data, the Health Department says 38,144 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 32,832 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County had 183 new cases and Dauphin County had 80 new cases.

The DOH said there were 4,557 new cases for the state Wednesday with 44 new deaths.