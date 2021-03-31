DOH: 47 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County.
The county finished March with 15 deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest death total in a month since October (4 deaths) and the same total as April of 2020.
Wednesday's report included 171 total test results, with 10 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (124) and confirmed positive tests (37), the county saw about 23% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 54.57 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 277.85.
There were 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (up 20 from Monday), with seven in intensive care units, and four on ventilators.
As of Wednesday's data, the Health Department says 38,144 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 32,832 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County had 183 new cases and Dauphin County had 80 new cases.
The DOH said there were 4,557 new cases for the state Wednesday with 44 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for March 31):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 50 new cases; 8,112 total cases (6,846 confirmed, 1,266 probable); 32,547 negatives; 161 deaths (+2)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 9 new case; 3,952 total cases (2,857 confirmed, 1,095 probable); 9,270 negatives; 130 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 30 new cases; 11,151 total cases (9,026 confirmed, 2,125 probable); 36,204 negatives; 313 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 47 new cases; 17,957 total cases (14,706 confirmed, 3,251 probable); 73,274 negatives; 497 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 80 new cases; 22,353 total cases (19,813 confirmed, 2,540 probable); 94,118 negatives; 520 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 48 new cases; 13,496 total cases (11,569 confirmed, 1,927 probable); 46,874 negatives; 338 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 1,191 total cases (674 confirmed, 517 probable); 3,591 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 14 new cases; 4,564 total cases (3,848 confirmed, 716 probable); 14,268 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 1,906 total cases (1,725 confirmed, 181 probable); 4,831 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 45 new cases; 13,841 total cases (12,107 confirmed, 1,734 probable); 46,189 negatives; 264 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 23 new case; 4,797 total cases (4,559 confirmed, 238 probable); 13,345 negatives; 175 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 6 new cases; 3,207 total cases (2,568 confirmed, 639 probable); 9,786 negatives; 89 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 183 new cases; 39,481 total cases (32,782 confirmed, 6,699 probable); 139,410 negatives; 749 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 31):
- 17013: 2,150 positives, 11,198 negatives - +23 since March 26
- 17015: 1,358 positives, 5,573 negatives - +15 since March 26
- 17050: 2,158 positives, 10,894 negatives - +43 since March 26
- 17055: 2,446 positives, 13,626 negatives - +44 since March 26
- 17011: 2,382 positives, 11,451 negatives - +36 since March 26
- 17007: 343 positives, 1,338 negatives - +5 since March 26
- 17065: 225 positives, 977 negatives - +3 since March 26
- 17324: 213 positives, 1,043 negatives - +6 since March 26
- 17241: 558 positives, 2,685 negatives - +7 since March 26
- 17257: 1,575 positives, 5,380 negatives - +14 since March 26
- 17240: 142 positives, 498 negatives - +0 since March 26
- 17025: 960 positives, 4,364 negatives - +21 since March 26
- 17070: 941 positives, 4,258 negatives - +16 since March 26
- 17043: 321 positives, 1,606 negatives - +5 since March 26
- 17019: 1,042 positives, 4,428 negatives - +19 since March 26
- 17266: 19 positives, 96 negatives - +0 since March 26
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 19-March 25):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.1 (114.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.1% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 155.3 (84.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 90.0 (82.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.0 (90.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.3 (120.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.6 (120.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.9% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.6 (82.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 168.8 (126.0 previous 7 days)
As of Wednesday morning, the Cumberland County Vaccination Clinic at the U-Haul facility on Walnut Bottom Road still had appointments available for that afternoon as well as for Friday.
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.