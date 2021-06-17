DOH: 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.

That's the highest number of new cases in the county since May 8, but Thursday's report also included an abnormally high number of total test results at 681. The total probable cases in the county dropped by six to 4,037, and 641 negative test results were reported.

The 17013 ZIP code (Carlisle area) reported 27 confirmed cases in Thursday's data release.

No immediate explanation for the jump in new cases was available from the Health Department.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (641) and confirmed positive tests (46), the county saw about 6.6% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 9.29. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 64.73.

There were 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (up one from Wednesday), with two in intensive care units and six on ventilators.