DOH: 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.
That's the highest number of new cases in the county since May 8, but Thursday's report also included an abnormally high number of total test results at 681. The total probable cases in the county dropped by six to 4,037, and 641 negative test results were reported.
The 17013 ZIP code (Carlisle area) reported 27 confirmed cases in Thursday's data release.
No immediate explanation for the jump in new cases was available from the Health Department.
Comparing just the number of negative tests (641) and confirmed positive tests (46), the county saw about 6.6% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 9.29. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 64.73.
There were 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (up one from Wednesday), with two in intensive care units and six on ventilators.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 119,848 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 47.3% of the county's total population of 253,370. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County reported 18 new cases and Dauphin County 8 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 17):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 9,645 total cases (7,974 confirmed, 1,671 probable); 37,105 negatives; 186 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 4,708 total cases (3,285 confirmed, 1,423 probable); 10,387 negatives; 141 deaths (+1); 28.5% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 13,513 total cases (10,611 confirmed, 2,902 probable); 40,356 negatives; 340 deaths; 37.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 40 new cases; 20,603 total cases (16,566 confirmed, 4,037 probable); 83,108 negatives; 525 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 8 new cases; 26,090 total cases (22,724 confirmed, 3,366 probable); 108,094 negatives; 557 deaths; 44.3% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 15,429 total cases (13,067 confirmed, 2,362 probable); 54,399 negatives; 372 deaths; 33.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,366 total cases (762 confirmed, 604 probable); 4,081 negatives; 15 deaths; 24.5% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,139 total cases (4,302 confirmed, 837 probable); 16,438 negatives; 135 deaths; 36.7% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,138 total cases (1,933 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,437 negatives; 87 deaths; 30.7% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 16,181 total cases (14,004 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 53,297 negatives; 294 deaths (+1); 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,425 total cases (5,123 confirmed, 302 probable); 14,968 negatives; 180 deaths; 36.9% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,847 total cases (2,993 confirmed, 854 probable); 11,016 negatives; 101 deaths; 35% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 18 new cases; 46,919 total cases (38,186 confirmed, 8,733 probable); 160,666 negatives; 823 deaths; 41.9% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 17):
- 17013: 2,449 positives, 12,620 negatives - +31 since June 10
- 17015: 1,533 positives, 6,242 negatives - +4 since June 10
- 17050: 2,427 positives, 12,490 negatives - +6 since June 10
- 17055: 2,790 positives, 15,517 negatives - +3 since June 10
- 17011: 2,612 positives, 12,779 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,568 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,120 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17324: 248 positives, 1,182 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17241: 654 positives, 2,998 negatives - +6 since June 10
- 17257: 1,750 positives, 6,138 negatives - +5 since June 10
- 17240: 155 positives, 564 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17025: 1,088 positives, 4,958 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17070: 1,087 positives, 4,841 negatives - +4 since June 10
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,826 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17019: 1,216 positives, 4,953 negatives - +2 since June 10
- 17266: 19 positives, 108 negatives - +0 since June 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 4-June 10):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.9% last 7 days (2.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16 (23.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.2 (28.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.9 (16.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.8% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.6 (22.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (3.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 19.4 (31.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.6 (23.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.3 (28.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.8% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.7 (37.2 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.