DOH: 46 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 46 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County.
Saturday's report included 217 total test results, with seven new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (171) and confirmed positive tests (39), the county saw about 18.6% of its tests come back positive.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed decreases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of April 23-April 29. The county’s percent positivity decreased to 5.3% for the week (down from 6.3%) and its incidence rate decreased to 91.6 (down from 118.8).
The state as a whole saw its percent positivity decrease to 7.6% (down from 8.6%) and incidence rate decrease to 138.8 (down from 170.5).
There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report, with eight in intensive care units and eight on ventilators.
As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 49,364 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 67,460 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 32.1% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.
In the southcentral region for Saturday, York County had 159 new cases, Dauphin County 75 new cases and Lebanon County 47 new cases.
The DOH confirmed Saturday there were 3,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 35 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 25 new cases; 9,138 total cases (7,621 confirmed, 1,517 probable); 34,651 negatives; 171 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 10 new cases; 4,356 total cases (3,085 confirmed, 1,271 probable); 9,842 negatives; 134 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 38 new cases; 12,566 total cases (9,983 confirmed, 2,583 probable); 38,254 negatives; 323 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 46 new cases; 19,671 total cases (15,938 confirmed, 3,733 probable); 78,236 negatives; 511 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 75 new cases; 24,822 total cases (21,756 confirmed, 3,066 probable); 100,292 negatives; 540 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 29 new cases; 14,692 total cases (12,520 confirmed, 2,172 probable); 49,834 negatives; 360 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 5 new cases; 1,286 total cases (722 confirmed, 564 probable); 3,825 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 26 new cases; 4,912 total cases (4,123 confirmed, 789 probable); 15,569 negatives; 128 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 2,069 total cases (1,870 confirmed, 199 probable); 5,089 negatives; 82 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 47 new cases; 15,418 total cases (13,376 confirmed, 2,042 probable); 49,327 negatives; 281 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 17 new cases; 5,159 total cases (4,878 confirmed, 281 probable); 14,059 negatives; 176 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 17 new cases; 3,648 total cases (2,860 confirmed, 788 probable); 10,421 negatives; 99 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 159 new cases; 44,286 total cases (36,428 confirmed, 7,858 probable); 149,557 negatives; 783 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 1):
- 17013: 2,316 positives, 11,730 negatives - +5 since April 30
- 17015: 1,462 positives, 5,867 negatives - +1 since April 30
- 17050: 2,351 positives, 11,615 negatives - +6 since April 30
- 17055: 2,691 positives, 14,992 negatives - +9 since April 30
- 17011: 2,545 positives, 12,149 negatives - +4 since April 30
- 17007: 360 positives, 1,456 negatives - +1 since April 30
- 17065: 241 positives, 1,045 negatives - +1 since April 30
- 17324: 233 positives, 1,100 negatives - +0 since April 30
- 17241: 611 positives, 2,825 negatives - +1 since April 30
- 17257: 1,689 positives, 5,802 negatives - +4 since April 30
- 17240: 148 positives, 527 negatives - +0 since April 30
- 17025: 1,036 positives, 4,634 negatives - +5 since April 30
- 17070: 1,032 positives, 4,515 negatives - +4 since April 30
- 17043: 356 positives, 1,711 negatives - +2 since April 30
- 17019: 1,152 positives, 4,693 negatives - +1 since April 30
- 17266: 19 positives, 100 negatives - +0 since April 30
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (April 23-April 29):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (8.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.8 (170.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (9.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 142.7 (158.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (6.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.6 (118.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 148.0 (147.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 105.1 (122.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.0% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 205.9 (229.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.6% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 129.7 (112.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 149.4 (183.5 previous 7 days)
