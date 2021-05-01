DOH: 46 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 46 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County.

Saturday's report included 217 total test results, with seven new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (171) and confirmed positive tests (39), the county saw about 18.6% of its tests come back positive.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed decreases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of April 23-April 29. The county’s percent positivity decreased to 5.3% for the week (down from 6.3%) and its incidence rate decreased to 91.6 (down from 118.8).

The state as a whole saw its percent positivity decrease to 7.6% (down from 8.6%) and incidence rate decrease to 138.8 (down from 170.5).

There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report, with eight in intensive care units and eight on ventilators.