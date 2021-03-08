DOH: 45 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday and Monday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County only saw a small uptick in the number of new COVID-19 cases in a slow reporting period over the last two days.

The state Department of Health reported that the county had 18 new cases Sunday and another 27 new cases Monday, with no new deaths reported in the county.

Though the number of new cases is nearly half of what the county was reporting last week, the number of tests reported overall the last two days was also significantly down. Judging by just the number of confirmed positives (24) on Monday and negative tests reported (77), the county saw 23.1% of its tests come back positive, despite the low case count overall.

Counties across the southcentral region also saw fewer cases, though Dauphin County remained relatively high at 58 new cases Sunday and 44 new cases Monday. It was also the only county to see an increase in the number of deaths associated with the disease, rising by one to 501 deaths overall.

York County again saw the highest increase, though at far fewer numbers than in past days. Its case count grew by 58 on Sunday and 53 on Monday.

The only counties to see new cases counts above 20 were Lebanon County with 33 cases on Sunday and 15 cases on Monday, and Adams County with 23 new cases Sunday and seven new cases Monday.