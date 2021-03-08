DOH: 45 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday and Monday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County only saw a small uptick in the number of new COVID-19 cases in a slow reporting period over the last two days.
The state Department of Health reported that the county had 18 new cases Sunday and another 27 new cases Monday, with no new deaths reported in the county.
Though the number of new cases is nearly half of what the county was reporting last week, the number of tests reported overall the last two days was also significantly down. Judging by just the number of confirmed positives (24) on Monday and negative tests reported (77), the county saw 23.1% of its tests come back positive, despite the low case count overall.
Counties across the southcentral region also saw fewer cases, though Dauphin County remained relatively high at 58 new cases Sunday and 44 new cases Monday. It was also the only county to see an increase in the number of deaths associated with the disease, rising by one to 501 deaths overall.
York County again saw the highest increase, though at far fewer numbers than in past days. Its case count grew by 58 on Sunday and 53 on Monday.
The only counties to see new cases counts above 20 were Lebanon County with 33 cases on Sunday and 15 cases on Monday, and Adams County with 23 new cases Sunday and seven new cases Monday.
Across the state, there were 3,176 new cases over the last two days, as well as 32 new deaths Sunday and another seven deaths reported on Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County rose only slightly, with one more patient in the hospital and one more adult in the ICU.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 8):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 23 new cases Sunday and 7 new cases Monday; 7,436 total cases (6,358 confirmed, 1,078 probable); 31,083 negatives; 152 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases Sunday and 1 new case Monday; 3,844 total cases (2,795 confirmed, 1,049 probable); 8,949 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 19 new cases Sunday and 2 new cases Monday; 10,718 total cases (8,732 confirmed, 1,986 probable); 34,995 negatives; 305 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 18 new cases Sunday and 27 new cases Monday; 16,842 total cases (13,871 confirmed, 2,971 probable); 69,905 negatives; 485 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 58 new cases Sunday and 44 new cases Monday; 21,019 total cases (18,801 confirmed, 2,218 probable); 89,829 negatives; 501 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases Sunday and 9 new cases Monday; 12,688 total cases (10,956 confirmed, 1,732 probable); 44,539 negatives; 326 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases Sunday and 1 new case Monday; 1,141 total cases (657 confirmed, 484 probable); 3,402 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases Sunday and 5 new cases Monday; 4,329 total cases (3,642 confirmed, 687 probable); 13,515 negatives; 125 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): -1 new cases Sunday and 3 new cases Monday; 1,841 total cases (1,661 confirmed, 180 probable); 4,610 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 33 new cases Sunday and 15 new cases Monday; 13,023 total cases (11,439 confirmed, 1,584 probable); 44,021 negatives; 260 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 11 new cases Sunday and 3 new cases Monday; 4,635 total cases (4,401 confirmed, 234 probable); 12,710 negatives; 170 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 13 new cases Sunday and 4 new cases Monday; 2,961 total cases (2,422 confirmed, 539 probable); 9,371 negatives; 86 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 58 new cases Sunday and 53 new cases Monday; 36,466 total cases (30,507 confirmed, 5,959 probable); 132,614 negatives; 734 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 8):
- 17013: 2,023 positives, 10,553 negatives - +5 since March 6
- 17015: 1,290 positives, 5,344 negatives - +4 since March 6
- 17050: 2,021 positives, 10,348 negatives - +7 since March 6
- 17055: 2,316 positives, 13,073 negatives - +7 since March 6
- 17011: 2,264 positives, 10,996 negatives - -4 since March 6
- 17007: 320 positives, 1,270 negatives - +0 since March 6
- 17065: 214 positives, 928 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17324: 201 positives, 990 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17241: 519 positives, 2,578 negatives - +4 since March 6
- 17257: 1,534 positives, 5,122 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17240: 135 positives, 479 negatives - +1 since March 6
- 17025: 902 positives, 4,157 negatives - +3 since March 6
- 17070: 881 positives, 4,095 negatives - +1 since March 6
- 17043: 298 positives, 1,524 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17019: 969 positives, 4,231 negatives - +6 since March 6
- 17266: 18 positives, 92 negatives - +0 since March 6
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Feb. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 135 resident cases; 88 staff cases; 49 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from last report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 64 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Jan. 29)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 38 resident cases; fewer than 15 staff cases; less than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 113 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 80 staff cases; 52 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 105 resident cases; 90 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 26 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 47 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 26-March 4):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (103.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.7% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (121.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 213.1 (102.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.4% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.7 (114.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.6% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.3 (83.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (107.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.0% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.8 (107.6 previous 7 days)