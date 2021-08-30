DOH: 45 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Monday, hospitalizations increase

The state Department of Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Monday.
Monday's report included 170 total test results, with 6 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (125) and confirmed positive tests (39), the county saw 23.8% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 59 in Monday's report, an increase of five from Sunday, with 18 adults in intensive care (out of 102 available beds in the county) and eight on ventilators. That's the highest number of hospitalizations listed for the county since 60 on Feb. 26.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 72.7, the highest rate since March 5. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 332.7, the highest rate since April 26.
Cumberland County showed an increase in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 10.7% for the week of Aug. 20-26, up from 7.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 126.7, up from 91.6 the previous week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Snyder County. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The county sits at 13 deaths reported for the month of August after reporting three in July and two in June. The county reported 13 deaths in May.
The southcentral region reported 410 cases Monday. York County reported 92 cases, Dauphin County 83, and Franklin County 57. Franklin's incidence rate per 100,000 people last week jumped to 191.6, the third highest rate in the state. Two other southcentral counties had the highest incidence rates last week — Juniata (210) and Huntingdon (206). Perry County reported the fifth highest percent positivity in the state last week at 15.9%.
In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 56.8% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 65.5% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.1% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 21, marking an increase from the 98.6% estimated for the week ending Aug. 14.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 98.3% for the one-week period ending Aug. 14.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 92.5% of cases through July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers n the southcentral region (for Aug. 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 25 new cases; 10,529 total cases (8,664 confirmed, 1,865 probable); 40,693 negatives; 191 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 4,997 total cases (3,451 confirmed, 1,546 probable); 11,010 negatives; 144 deaths; 31.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 24 new cases; 14,038 total cases (10,990 confirmed, 3,048 probable); 42,733 negatives; 346 deaths; 43% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 45 new cases; 22,284 total cases (17,827 confirmed, 4,457 probable); 90,537 negatives; 542 deaths; 56.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 83 new cases; 28,288 total cases (24,448 confirmed, 3,840 probable); 116,981 negatives; 576 deaths; 53.1% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 57 new cases; 16,641 total cases (14,092 confirmed, 2,549 probable); 59,859 negatives; 380 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 6 new cases; 1,478 total cases (820 confirmed, 658 probable); 4,478 negatives; 18 deaths; 27.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 11 new cases; 5,446 total cases (4,558 confirmed, 888 probable); 17,883 negatives; 137 deaths; 42.4% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 2,291 total cases (2,059 confirmed, 232 probable); 5,941 negatives; 90 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 32 new cases; 17,133 total cases (14,760 confirmed, 2,373 probable); 58,340 negatives; 303 deaths (+1); 46% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 7 new cases; 5,634 total cases (5,314 confirmed, 320 probable); 16,205 negatives; 183 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 4,126 total cases (3,201 confirmed, 925 probable); 11,876 negatives; 102 deaths; 42% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 92 new cases; 50,210 total cases (40,816 confirmed, 9,394 probable); 175,909 negatives; 848 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 30):
- 17013: 2,672 positives, 13,733 negatives - +3 since Aug. 30
- 17015: 1,630 positives, 6,839 negatives - +4 since Aug. 30
- 17050: 2,622 positives, 14,063 negatives - +9 since Aug. 30
- 17055: 2,981 positives, 16,696 negatives - +4 since Aug. 30
- 17011: 2,791 positives, 13,715 negatives - +6 since Aug. 30
- 17007: 400 positives, 1,713 negatives - +1 since Aug. 30
- 17065: 270 positives, 1,217 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
- 17324: 286 positives, 1,297 negatives - +1 since Aug. 30
- 17241: 704 positives, 3,159 negatives - +15 since Aug. 30
- 17257: 1,880 positives, 6,985 negatives - +3 since Aug. 30
- 17240: 169 positives, 623 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
- 17025: 1,187 positives, 5,430 negatives - +4 since Aug. 30
- 17070: 1,145 positives, 5,285 negatives - +2 since Aug. 30
- 17043: 401 positives, 2,004 negatives - +3 since Aug. 30
- 17019: 1,319 positives, 5,414 negatives - +3 since Aug. 30
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 20 - Aug. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 118.3 (101.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.4 (126.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (7.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.7 (91.6 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (11.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.3 (143 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.6 (140 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.4% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.2 (119.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.5 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 147.4 (131.8 previous 7 days)
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.