DOH: 45 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Monday, hospitalizations increase

The state Department of Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Monday.

Monday's report included 170 total test results, with 6 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (125) and confirmed positive tests (39), the county saw 23.8% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 59 in Monday's report, an increase of five from Sunday, with 18 adults in intensive care (out of 102 available beds in the county) and eight on ventilators. That's the highest number of hospitalizations listed for the county since 60 on Feb. 26.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 72.7, the highest rate since March 5. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 332.7, the highest rate since April 26.

Cumberland County showed an increase in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 10.7% for the week of Aug. 20-26, up from 7.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 126.7, up from 91.6 the previous week.