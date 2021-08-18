DOH: 44 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and additional 2 deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday, with hospitalizations in the county increasing for the sixth straight day.
So far this week (from Saturday through Wednesday), Cumberland County has 227 cases, 10 more than it reported the entire month of June. It has reported at least 20 new COVID cases every day in August.
The county now has 686 cases in August, more than the total number of cases it reported last October (642) at the start of the fall surge. That case total far outpaces the 279 cases reported during the entire month of July or the 217 cases reported in June. The county totaled 778 cases in May.
Wednesday's report included 163 total test results, with 28 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (119) and confirmed positive tests (16), the county saw 11.8% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 43.29 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 219.84.
The number of patients in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 33 in Wednesday's report, an increase of three from Tuesday and 16 since Friday, with eight in intensive care and four on ventilators. That's the highest number of hospitalizations for the county since June 3 (30 patients).
The Health Department reported 2,332 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths for the state Wednesday.
The southcentral region reported 344 cases Wednesday, with seven of the region's 13 counties showing double-digit increases and four counties show increases of 40 or more new cases. York County reported 114 new cases, Dauphin County 59 and Lebanon County 41. The region also reported six additional deaths for the second straight day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for Adams, Bedford, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 55.3% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 63.9% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 98.8% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the two-week period ending Aug. 14, marking an increase from the 97.9% estimated for the week ending Aug. 7.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 98.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 97.2% for the two-week period ending July 31.
Data added to the CDC site this week shows the delta variant accounted for 91.4% of the cases in Pennsylvania.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 18):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 16 new cases; 10,165 total cases (8,380 confirmed, 1,785 probable); 39,856 negatives; 190 deaths; 44.1% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 4,875 total cases (3,387 confirmed, 1,488 probable); 10,850 negatives; 142 deaths; 31.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 9 new cases; 13,748 total cases (10,787 confirmed, 2,961 probable); 42,161 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.2% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 44 new cases; 21,539 total cases (17,243 confirmed, 4,296 probable); 88,777 negatives; 535 deaths (+2); 55.3% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 59 new cases; 27,367 total cases (23,740 confirmed, 3,627 probable); 115,059 negatives; 573 deaths (+2); 51.9% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 28 new cases; 16,029 total cases (13,571 confirmed, 2,458 probable); 58,816 negatives; 378 deaths (+1); 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): -1 new cases; 1,415 total cases (792 confirmed, 623 probable); 4,387 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases; 5,265 total cases (4,418 confirmed, 847 probable); 17,652 negatives; 137 deaths; 41.4% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new case; 2,191 total cases (1,979 confirmed, 212 probable); 5,889 negatives; 88 deaths; 35.3% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 41 new cases; 16,689 total cases (14,430 confirmed, 2,259 probable); 57,489 negatives; 301 deaths (+1); 44.9% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 10 new cases; 5,525 total cases (5,218 confirmed, 307 probable); 15,974 negatives; 183 deaths; 42.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 3,980 total cases (3,098 confirmed, 882 probable); 11,663 negatives; 101 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 114 new cases; 48,746 total cases (39,641 confirmed, 9,105 probable); 172,268 negatives; 842 deaths; 48.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 18):
- 17013: 2,593 positives, 13,474 negatives - +17 since Aug. 16
- 17015: 1,579 positives, 6,698 negatives - +8 since Aug. 16
- 17050: 2,499 positives, 13,719 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
- 17055: 2,891 positives, 16,414 negatives - +9 since Aug. 16
- 17011: 2,712 positives, 13,458 negatives - +4 since Aug. 16
- 17007: 391 positives, 1,679 negatives - +3 since Aug. 16
- 17065: 265 positives, 1,192 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17324: 255 positives, 1,276 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17241: 682 positives, 3,110 negatives - +3 since Aug. 16
- 17257: 1,823 positives, 6,779 negatives - +12 since Aug. 16
- 17240: 164 positives, 610 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17025: 1,139 positives, 5,319 negatives - +4 since Aug. 16
- 17070: 1,116 positives, 5,165 negatives - +4 since Aug. 16
- 17043: 383 positives, 1,964 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,271 positives, 5,290 negatives - +5 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 6 - Aug. 12):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.6 (57.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (7.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.4 (81.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.3 (63.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (7.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 113.5 (61.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.7 (69.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 85.3 (61.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (45.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.9 (60.1 previous 7 days)