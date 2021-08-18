DOH: 44 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and additional 2 deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday, with hospitalizations in the county increasing for the sixth straight day.

So far this week (from Saturday through Wednesday), Cumberland County has 227 cases, 10 more than it reported the entire month of June. It has reported at least 20 new COVID cases every day in August.

The county now has 686 cases in August, more than the total number of cases it reported last October (642) at the start of the fall surge. That case total far outpaces the 279 cases reported during the entire month of July or the 217 cases reported in June. The county totaled 778 cases in May.

Wednesday's report included 163 total test results, with 28 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (119) and confirmed positive tests (16), the county saw 11.8% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 43.29 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 219.84.