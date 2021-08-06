DOH: 44 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Cumberland County

The CDC has added Bedford and Huntingdon counties to the list of counties with substantial levels of community transmission, becoming the seventh and eighth counties in the southcentral region to have been so designated. The other southcentral region counties in substantial transmission are Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon and York.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased by four Friday for a total of 15 with one in intensive care and zero on a ventilator.

Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 7.3% for the week of July 30-Aug. 5 (up from 5.0% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 61.6 (up from 34.7 the previous week).

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 54% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 62.3% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.