DOH: 44 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw its highest weekly case count since May 7 with the addition of 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday's report from the Department of Health.
The additional cases bring the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,065. No additional deaths were reported, so the county's death toll remains at 531.
The county ended the week of July 31-Aug. 5 with 212 reported new cases, marking the highest weekly case count sincethe week ending May 7 when 319 cases were reported.
Friday's report included 240 total test results, with eight probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (196) and confirmed positive tests (36), the county saw 15.5% of its tests come back positive.
The Health Department reported 1,691 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths for the state Friday. To date, 1.23 million cases have been reported in the state along with 27,898 deaths.
Three of the eight deaths were reported in the southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland. York County saw two additional deaths and Lebanon County reported one.
The region reported 236 cases Friday.
York County reported the most cases at 61. Other counties in the region seeing double digit case counts are Dauphin County with 44, Adams County with 21, Franklin County and Lebanon County with 17 each and Blair County with 12.
The CDC has added Bedford and Huntingdon counties to the list of counties with substantial levels of community transmission, becoming the seventh and eighth counties in the southcentral region to have been so designated. The other southcentral region counties in substantial transmission are Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon and York.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased by four Friday for a total of 15 with one in intensive care and zero on a ventilator.
Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 7.3% for the week of July 30-Aug. 5 (up from 5.0% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 61.6 (up from 34.7 the previous week).
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 54% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 62.3% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant accounted for 76.2% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 and is expected to rise to 84.2% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 21 new cases; 9,932 total cases (8,198 confirmed, 1,734 probable); 39,158 negatives; 190 deaths; 43.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 9 new cases; 4,796 total cases (3,337 confirmed, 1,459 probable); 10,726 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 12 new cases; 13,611 total cases (10,682 confirmed, 2,929 probable); 41,746 negatives; 344 deaths; 41.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 44 new cases; 21,065 total cases (16,917 confirmed, 4,148 probable); 87,246 negatives; 531 deaths; 54% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 44 new cases; 26,608 total cases (23,127 confirmed, 3,481 probable); 113,248 negatives; 566 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases; 15,705 total cases (13,298 confirmed, 2,407 probable); 57,749 negatives; 377 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 1,399 total cases (782 confirmed, 617 probable); 4,320 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.5% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 5,219 total cases (4,375 confirmed, 844 probable); 17,421 negatives; 136 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,159 total cases (1,952 confirmed, 207 probable); 5,764 negatives; 88 deaths; 34.7% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 17 new cases; 16,410 total cases (14,195 confirmed, 2,215 probable); 56,588 negatives; 296 deaths (+1); 44.2% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases 5,475 total cases (5,170 confirmed, 305 probable); 15,760 negatives; 183 deaths; 41.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 3,898 total cases (3,031 confirmed, 867 probable); 11,516 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 61 new cases; 47,785 total cases (38,891 confirmed, 8,894 probable); 169,396 negatives; 840 deaths (+2); 47.8% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 6):
- 17013: 2,531 positives, 13,271 negatives - +25 since Aug. 2
- 17015: 1,549 positives, 6,563 negatives - +13 since Aug. 2
- 17050: 2,462 positives, 13,373 negatives - +10 since Aug. 2
- 17055: 2,843 positives, 16,184 negatives - +11 since Aug. 2
- 17011: 2,663 positives, 13,252 negatives - +21 since Aug. 2
- 17007: 376 positives, 1,657 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17065: 258 positives, 1,169 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,250 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17241: 670 positives, 3,073 negatives - +7 since Aug. 2
- 17257: 1,783 positives, 6,617 negatives - +8 since Aug. 2
- 17240: 160 positives, 605 negatives - +1 since Aug. 2
- 17025: 1,114 positives, 5,219 negatives - +8 since Aug. 2
- 17070: 1,102 positives, 5,078 negatives - +5 since Aug. 2
- 17043: 377 positives, 1,931 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17019: 1,244 positives, 5,184 negatives - +6 since Aug. 2
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 23 - July 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.1 (33.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.8 (49.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.6 (34.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.0% last 7 days (5.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.4 (37.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 65.8 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 59.9 (34.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.4 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.3% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.6 (34.3 previous 7 days)