DOH: 44 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County in Tuesday's data release.
That's the first time the county has not reported a death for six straight days since Nov. 4-9.
Tuesday's report included 161 total test results, with 13 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (117) and confirmed positive tests (31), the county saw about 21% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 43.00 (lowest rate since Nov. 7) and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 238.39 (lowest rate since Nov. 10). Both rates are now fully removed from the Feb. 27 single-day spike in cases (393 cases for the county) due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at SCI Camp Hill prison.
There were 28 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (the first time that level dropped below 30 since Nov. 14), with two in intensive care units, and four on ventilators.
As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department says 21,038 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 19,436 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Tuesday, York County reported 92 cases, Franklin County 73 cases, and Dauphin County 52 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 16):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 15 new cases; 7,629 total cases (6,501 confirmed, 1,128 probable); 31,545 negatives; 156 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 3,890 total cases (2,823 confirmed, 1,067 probable); 9,049 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 15 new cases; 10,830 total cases (8,804 confirmed, 2,026 probable); 35,389 negatives; 307 deaths (+2)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 44 new cases; 17,201 total cases (14,137 confirmed, 3,064 probable); 70,945 negatives; 486 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 52 new cases; 21,426 total cases (19,095 confirmed, 2,331 probable); 91,197 negatives; 509 deaths (+3)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 73 new cases; 12,976 total cases (11,180 confirmed, 1,796 probable); 45,335 negatives; 335 deaths (+3)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,160 total cases (664 confirmed, 496 probable); 3,472 negatives; 15 deaths (+1)
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 4,455 total cases (3,759 confirmed, 696 probable); 13,801 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 1,859 total cases (1,679 confirmed, 180 probable); 4,689 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 30 new cases; 13,259 total cases (11,621 confirmed, 1,638 probable); 44,711 negatives; 263 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 4,674 total cases (4,440 confirmed, 234 probable); 12,967 negatives; 174 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 15 new cases; 3,025 total cases (2,454 confirmed, 571 probable); 9,532 negatives; 88 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 92 new cases; 37,258 total cases (31,103 confirmed, 6,155 probable); 134,821 negatives; 743 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 16):
- 17013: 2,063 positives, 10,671 negatives - +20 since March 12
- 17015: 1,308 positives, 5,404 negatives - +8 since March 12
- 17050: 2,067 positives, 10,598 negatives - +20 since March 12
- 17055: 2,354 positives, 13,224 negatives - +15 since March 12
- 17011: 2,306 positives, 11,129 negatives - +15 since March 12
- 17007: 327 positives, 1,306 negatives - +1 since March 12
- 17065: 215 positives, 939 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17324: 203 positives, 1,008 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17241: 530 positives, 2,620 negatives - +7 since March 12
- 17257: 1,545 positives, 5,224 negatives - +8 since March 12
- 17240: 137 positives, 486 negatives - +1 since March 12
- 17025: 919 positives, 4,223 negatives - +4 since March 12
- 17070: 898 positives, 4,159 negatives - +6 since March 12
- 17043: 311 positives, 1,555 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17019: 985 positives, 4,321 negatives - +11 since March 12
- 17266: 19 positives, 93 negatives - +1 since March 12
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 5-March 11):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (5.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.5 (105.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 129.1 (101.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 93.9 (213.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.6 (112.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (5.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 92.2 (81.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 107.2 (99.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.4 (80.0 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 105.3 (103.8 previous 7 days)
