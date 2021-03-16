DOH: 44 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County in Tuesday's data release.

That's the first time the county has not reported a death for six straight days since Nov. 4-9.

Tuesday's report included 161 total test results, with 13 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (117) and confirmed positive tests (31), the county saw about 21% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 43.00 (lowest rate since Nov. 7) and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 238.39 (lowest rate since Nov. 10). Both rates are now fully removed from the Feb. 27 single-day spike in cases (393 cases for the county) due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at SCI Camp Hill prison.

There were 28 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (the first time that level dropped below 30 since Nov. 14), with two in intensive care units, and four on ventilators.

As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department says 21,038 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 19,436 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

