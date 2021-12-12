DOH: 431 cases of COVID-19 in weekend two-day report for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 431 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths this weekend's two-day report in Cumberland County.

The DOH reported 284 new cases for the county Saturday (the highest single-day case total for the county since January) and 147 new cases for the county Sunday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 123 in Sunday's report, up seven from Friday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 109.9, the highest rate since Oct. 26.

There are 26 adults in intensive care (the same as Friday) and 21 on ventilators (down two from Friday). Five adult ICU beds remain open of the 117 currently staffed across the county, and 39 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county finished November with 33 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It has 28 deaths reported in the first 12 days of December.

Sunday's two-day report included 809 test results for Cumberland County, with 78 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (378) and confirmed positive tests (353), the county saw 48.3% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 111 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday (the same as Friday), with two of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 15 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 18 adults in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 167 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday (up 11 from Friday), with 23 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 90 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 46 adults in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 15th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 1-7, the same number of cases that had been reported the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,017.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,214 cases reported during the week of Dec. 1-7, compared to 6,574 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 103,485.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 14.9% for the week of Dec. 3-Dec. 9, down from 18.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 239.2, down from 256.1 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County featured significant increases in the Health Department update Friday, with its percent positivity jumping to 25.9% (up from 21.5% the previous week) — the second highest percent positivity in the state for the week behind Potter County (28.5%). Lebanon's incidence rate jumped to 458.4 (up from 345.6 the previous week). Sullivan County featured the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week at 692.4.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 7.1%. Cameron County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 239.2.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 10)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 155 total cases (152 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 16 cases since Dec. 3. Twenty-nine are fully vaccinated (18.7%) with seven in an ICU and five on ventilators; 106 are nonvaccinated (68.4%) with 32 adults in an ICU and 17 adults on a ventilator, and 20 are unknown status patients. Three unvaccinated children are hospitalized and one is in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 36 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 29 are unvaccinated adults (four in an ICU and four on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has five COVID patients, all five of them unvaccinated (one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 67.4% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 62.6% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 12 - this is a two-day report):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 161 new cases; 15,520 total cases (12,517 confirmed, 3,003 probable); 45,297 negatives; 254 deaths (+1); 49.4% of county population vaccinated

161 new cases; 15,520 total cases (12,517 confirmed, 3,003 probable); 45,297 negatives; 254 deaths (+1); 49.4% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 65 new cases; 8,172 total cases (5,543 confirmed, 2,629 probable); 13,059 negatives; 202 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

65 new cases; 8,172 total cases (5,543 confirmed, 2,629 probable); 13,059 negatives; 202 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 263 new cases; 21,924 total cases (17,326 confirmed, 4,598 probable); 48,618 negatives; 457 deaths (+2); 47.1% of county population vaccinated

263 new cases; 21,924 total cases (17,326 confirmed, 4,598 probable); 48,618 negatives; 457 deaths (+2); 47.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 431 new cases; 33,355 total cases (25,697 confirmed, 7,658 probable); 106,782 negatives; 679 deaths (+3); 59.3% of county population vaccinated

431 new cases; 33,355 total cases (25,697 confirmed, 7,658 probable); 106,782 negatives; 679 deaths (+3); 59.3% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 396 new cases; 40,031 total cases (33,907 confirmed, 6,124 probable); 133,148 negatives; 721 deaths (+5); 55.4% of county population vaccinated

396 new cases; 40,031 total cases (33,907 confirmed, 6,124 probable); 133,148 negatives; 721 deaths (+5); 55.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 215 new cases; 25,441 total cases (20,187 confirmed, 5,254 probable); 65,517 negatives; 511 deaths (+2); 44.8% of county population vaccinated

215 new cases; 25,441 total cases (20,187 confirmed, 5,254 probable); 65,517 negatives; 511 deaths (+2); 44.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 33 new cases; 2,856 total cases (1,360 confirmed, 1,496 probable); 5,133 negatives; 40 deaths; 33.2% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 2,856 total cases (1,360 confirmed, 1,496 probable); 5,133 negatives; 40 deaths; 33.2% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 89 new cases; 8,021 total cases (6,551 confirmed, 1,470 probable); 21,868 negatives; 191 deaths (+2); 47.3% of county population vaccinated

89 new cases; 8,021 total cases (6,551 confirmed, 1,470 probable); 21,868 negatives; 191 deaths (+2); 47.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 40 new cases; 3,573 total cases (3,258 confirmed, 315 probable); 6,878 negatives; 137 deaths (+3); 37.1% of county population vaccinated

40 new cases; 3,573 total cases (3,258 confirmed, 315 probable); 6,878 negatives; 137 deaths (+3); 37.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 342 new cases; 24,394 total cases (20,798 confirmed, 3,596 probable); 64,860 negatives; 367 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated

342 new cases; 24,394 total cases (20,798 confirmed, 3,596 probable); 64,860 negatives; 367 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 57 new cases; 8,632 total cases (8,165 confirmed, 467 probable); 18,138 negatives; 231 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated

57 new cases; 8,632 total cases (8,165 confirmed, 467 probable); 18,138 negatives; 231 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 81 new cases; 6,352 total cases (4,941 confirmed, 1,411 probable); 13,993 negatives; 137 deaths (+2); 42.5% of county population vaccinated

81 new cases; 6,352 total cases (4,941 confirmed, 1,411 probable); 13,993 negatives; 137 deaths (+2); 42.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 1,055 new cases; 75,136 total cases (60,809 confirmed; 14,327 probable); 200,107 negatives; 1,109 deaths (+9); 52.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 12):

17013: 3,936 positives, 16,465 negatives - +63 since Dec. 10

17015: 2,371 positives, 8,089 negatives - +49 since Dec. 10

17050: 3,756 positives, 17,201 negatives - +47 since Dec. 10

17055: 4,187 positives, 19,091 negatives - +59 since Dec. 10

17011: 3,802 positives, 15,811 negatives - +35 since Dec. 10

17007: 582 positives, 2,100 negatives - +13 since Dec. 10

17065: 429 positives, 1,417 negatives - +24 since Dec. 10

17324: 465 positives, 1,441 negatives - +20 since Dec. 10

17241: 1,068 positives, 3,542 negatives - +16 since Dec. 10

17257: 2,635 positives, 7,952 negatives - +33 since Dec. 10

17240: 267 positives, 720 negatives - +2 since Dec. 10

17025: 1,795 positives, 6,577 negatives - +19 since Dec. 10

17070: 1,695 positives, 6,168 negatives - +33 since Dec. 10

17043: 574 positives, 2,363 negatives - +9 since Dec. 10

17019: 2,062 positives, 6,253 negatives - +34 since Dec. 10

17266: 38 positives, 144 negatives - +1 since Dec. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 10)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Messiah University : 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10.

: 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10. Shippensburg University: 23 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 19; 232 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 6.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 321.4 (290.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 20.5% last 7 days (18.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 330.1 (255.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (18.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.2 (256.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (16.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.3 (230.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 20.7% last 7 days (22.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.9 (294.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 25.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 458.4 (345.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.5% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 354.4 (412.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 21.5% last 7 days (23.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (23.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 405.3 (384.1 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

