DOH: 42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday as most of region sees spikes

With Pennsylvania seeing its highest single-day increase of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, most of the southcentral region also saw unusually high spikes in the latest report from the state Department of Health.

The department reported Tuesday that Pennsylvania had 2,751 new cases of COVID-19, the largest daily increase to date. The department noted that daily increases now are comparable to those seen in April in the state.

The southcentral region featured a new pandemic high number of cases Tuesday with 445 new cases, compared to the last largest increase of 321 on Oct. 20.

Cumberland County had 42 new cases in Tuesday's report. Judging by just the number of negative and positive tests reported, the county had 402 tests reported, which means that the county saw about 10.45% of its tests come back positive.

York County had 90 new COVID-19 positives and two new deaths in Tuesday's report, Dauphin County had 57 new positives and one new death, and Lebanon County had 67 new cases.

Huntingdon County again saw a large spike of 58 new cases after slightly smaller spikes last week. Blair County is also back in the 20-plus range of cases with 26 positives.

Franklin County also jumped by 53 new cases in the latest update.