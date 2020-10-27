 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOH: 42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday as most of region sees spikes
alert top story

DOH: 42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday as most of region sees spikes

{{featured_button_text}}
Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health

With Pennsylvania seeing its highest single-day increase of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, most of the southcentral region also saw unusually high spikes in the latest report from the state Department of Health.

The department reported Tuesday that Pennsylvania had 2,751 new cases of COVID-19, the largest daily increase to date. The department noted that daily increases now are comparable to those seen in April in the state.

The southcentral region featured a new pandemic high number of cases Tuesday with 445 new cases, compared to the last largest increase of 321 on Oct. 20.

Cumberland County had 42 new cases in Tuesday's report. Judging by just the number of negative and positive tests reported, the county had 402 tests reported, which means that the county saw about 10.45% of its tests come back positive.

York County had 90 new COVID-19 positives and two new deaths in Tuesday's report, Dauphin County had 57 new positives and one new death, and Lebanon County had 67 new cases.

Huntingdon County again saw a large spike of 58 new cases after slightly smaller spikes last week. Blair County is also back in the 20-plus range of cases with 26 positives.

Franklin County also jumped by 53 new cases in the latest update.

Fulton County ordinarily sees very few new cases, but it saw an increase of 10 new cases in a single day in Tuesday's report.

Other counties in the region stayed relatively close to where their numbers had been increasing, with Adams County seeing 18 new cases and single-digit increases for Bedford, Juniata, Mifflin and Perry counties.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Made with Flourish
Made with Flourish

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 27):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 18 new cases; 1,118 total cases (1,082 confirmed, 36 probable); 18,599 negatives; 27 deaths
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 9 new cases; 392 total cases (325 confirmed, 67 probable); 5,430 negatives; 6 deaths
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 26 new cases; 1,217 total cases (1,150 confirmed, 62 probable); 21,112 negatives; 27 deaths
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 42 new cases; 2,438 total cases (2,275 confirmed, 163 probable); 37,478 negatives; 79 deaths
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 57 new cases; 4,745 total cases (4,608 confirmed, 137 probable); 53,551 negatives; 195 deaths
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 53 new cases; 2,168 total cases (2,084 confirmed, 84 probable); 24,901 negatives; 54 deaths
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 80 total cases (73 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,547 negatives; 4 deaths
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 58 new cases; 932 total cases (865 confirmed, 67 probable); 7,807 negatives; 15 deaths
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 231 total cases (214 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,866 negatives; 8 deaths
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 67 new cases; 2,964 total cases (2,854 confirmed, 110 probable); 24,276 negatives; 66 deaths
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 7 new cases; 381 total cases (353 confirmed, 28 probable); 7,917 negatives; 3 deaths
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new case; 359 total cases (324 confirmed, 35 probable); 5,191 negatives; 6 deaths
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 90 new cases; 6,405 total cases (6,182 confirmed, 223 probable); 73,123 negatives; 203 deaths

ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 27):

  • 17013: 329 positives, 5,551 negatives - +25 since Oct. 23
  • 17015: 184 positives, 2,815 negatives - +8 since Oct. 23
  • 17050: 400 positives, 5,279 negatives - +17 since Oct. 23
  • 17055: 377 positives, 6,423 negatives - +11 since Oct. 23
  • 17011: 372 positives, 6,426 negatives - +9 since Oct. 23
  • 17007: 24 positives, 708 negatives - +1 since Oct. 23
  • 17065: 33 positives, 452 negatives - +3 since Oct. 23
  • 17324: 39 positives, 565 negatives - +1 since Oct. 23
  • 17241: 108 positives, 1,615 negatives - +4 since Oct. 23
  • 17257: 326 positives, 1,979 negatives - +11 since Oct. 23
  • 17240: 23 positives, 182 negatives - +1 since Oct. 23
  • 17025: 136 positives, 2,006 negatives - +2 since Oct. 23
  • 17070: 129 positives, 2,055 negatives - +8 since Oct. 23
  • 17043: 39 positives, 832 negatives - +0 since Oct. 23
  • 17019: 104 positives, 2,365 negatives - +8 since Oct. 23

Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 20 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):

  • Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
  • Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 8 deaths
  • Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
  • Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths 
  • Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 44 staff cases; 11 deaths
  • Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
  • Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 5 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 16-Oct. 22):

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

  • Pennsylvania
    • Percent Positivity - 5% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 79.1 (69.1 previous 7 days)
  • Adams County:
    • Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.6 (45.7 previous 7 days)
  • Cumberland County:
    • Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.2 (58.5 previous 7 days)
  • Dauphin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.3 (81.2 previous 7 days)
  • Franklin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.5 (61.4 previous 7 days)
  • Lebanon County:
    • Percent Positivity - 8.7% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 169.1 (157.8 previous 7 days)
  • Perry County:
    • Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (8.4% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.4 (82.4 previous 7 days)
  • York County:
    • Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (4.9% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.0 (75.0 previous 7 days)

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News