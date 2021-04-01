DOH: 41 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.
The county finished March with 15 deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest death total in a month since October (4 deaths) and the same total as April of 2020. The county totaled 1,437 cases in March, its lowest monthly case count since October (646).
Thursday's report included 165 total test results, with no new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (124) and confirmed positive tests (41), the county saw about 24.8% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 51.43 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 275.88.
There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (down six from Wednesday), with six in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.
As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 38,281 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 33,455 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County had 165 new cases and Dauphin County 47 new cases.
The DOH said there were 3,893 new cases for the state Thursday with 27 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for April 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 32 new cases; 8,144 total cases (6,875 confirmed, 1,269 probable); 32,596 negatives; 161 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new case; 3,958 total cases (2,861 confirmed, 1,097 probable); 9,275 negatives; 130 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 29 new cases; 11,180 total cases (9,053 confirmed, 2,127 probable); 36,246 negatives; 313 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 41 new cases; 17,998 total cases (14,747 confirmed, 3,251 probable); 73,398 negatives; 497 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 47 new cases; 22,400 total cases (19,849 confirmed, 2,551 probable); 94,263 negatives; 522 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 36 new cases; 13,532 total cases (11,600 confirmed, 1,932 probable); 46,932 negatives; 338 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 1,195 total cases (675 confirmed, 520 probable); 3,593 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 17 new cases; 4,581 total cases (3,860 confirmed, 721 probable); 14,285 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 1,914 total cases (1,733 confirmed, 181 probable); 4,841 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 21 new cases; 13,862 total cases (12,129 confirmed, 1,733 probable); 46,274 negatives; 265 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new case; 4,806 total cases (4,567 confirmed, 239 probable); 13,368 negatives; 175 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 14 new cases; 3,221 total cases (2,579 confirmed, 642 probable); 9,804 negatives; 89 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 165 new cases; 39,646 total cases (32,933 confirmed, 6,713 probable); 139,691 negatives; 749 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated April 1):
- 17013: 2,158 positives, 11,222 negatives - +31 since March 26
- 17015: 1,363 positives, 5,581 negatives - +20 since March 26
- 17050: 2,161 positives, 10,910 negatives - +46 since March 26
- 17055: 2,454 positives, 13,643 negatives - +52 since March 26
- 17011: 2,387 positives, 11,475 negatives - +41 since March 26
- 17007: 343 positives, 1,341 negatives - +5 since March 26
- 17065: 227 positives, 978 negatives - +5 since March 26
- 17324: 213 positives, 1,045 negatives - +6 since March 26
- 17241: 558 positives, 2,686 negatives - +7 since March 26
- 17257: 1,577 positives, 5,385 negatives - +16 since March 26
- 17240: 143 positives, 499 negatives - +1 since March 26
- 17025: 964 positives, 4,378 negatives - +25 since March 26
- 17070: 941 positives, 4,268 negatives - +16 since March 26
- 17043: 322 positives, 1,609 negatives - +6 since March 26
- 17019: 1,044 positives, 4,439 negatives - +21 since March 26
- 17266: 19 positives, 98 negatives - +0 since March 26
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 19-March 25):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.1 (114.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.1% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 155.3 (84.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 90.0 (82.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.0 (90.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.3 (120.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.6 (120.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.9% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.6 (82.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 168.8 (126.0 previous 7 days)
The Wolf Administration on Tuesday updated its recommendations for K-12 schools on social distancing in classrooms and on how to handle COVID-19 cases in school buildings.
