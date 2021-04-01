DOH: 41 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.

The county finished March with 15 deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest death total in a month since October (4 deaths) and the same total as April of 2020. The county totaled 1,437 cases in March, its lowest monthly case count since October (646).

Thursday's report included 165 total test results, with no new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (124) and confirmed positive tests (41), the county saw about 24.8% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 51.43 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 275.88.

There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (down six from Wednesday), with six in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.

As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 38,281 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 33,455 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County had 165 new cases and Dauphin County 47 new cases.