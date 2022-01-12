DOH: 402 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

Cumberland County saw another 400 new cases of COVID-19, as well as five new deaths in the latest report from the state Department of Health.

The department reported Wednesday that Cumberland County had 402 new cases, which is a little less than Tuesday's report and short of the 479 new cases in Dauphin County and 908 new cases in York County.

Each of the Midstate counties reported relatively high numbers, with 222 new cases in Adams County, 281 in Franklin County and 289 in Lebanon County, and nearly every county in the southcentral region saw at least one new death associated with COVID-19.

York County saw the highest increase in deaths at 16 new reports, while Dauphin and Franklin counties matched Cumberland County with five new deaths each. Adams County saw three new deaths, Lebanon County had two new deaths, and Perry County had one new death reported.

Cumberland County also saw a rise in the number of hospitalizations, though it also saw a decrease in its serious cases. The county had three more hospitalized patients than Tuesday's report, bringing the total to 166 patients at county hospitals. Of those patients, 22 were adults in the ICU (two fewer than Tuesday) and 19 were on ventilators (one fewer than Tuesday). Of the 115 currently staffed ICU beds, nine were still available in the county.

Franklin County saw a much larger increase in its hospitalizations, rising by 17 patients to 141 total patients in Wednesday's update. Of those patients 23 were in the ICU (three more than Tuesday) and 15 were on ventilators (two fewer than Tuesday). Of its 40 currently staffed ICU beds, six were still available.

Dauphin County, however, saw a decrease of two patients for a total of 230 patients currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 41 were in the ICU (eight fewer than Tuesday) and 31 were on ventilators (two more than Tuesday). Of its 196 currently staffed ICU beds, 18 were still available.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 10)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 230 total cases (216 adults, 14 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 33 cases since Jan. 3 and 60 cases since Dec. 27. Of the known-status patients (30 are unknown status), 76 are fully vaccinated (38%) with seven in an ICU and three on a ventilator; 124 are nonvaccinated (62%) with 32 adults in an ICU and 22 adults on ventilators.

There are 14 pediatric patients, with 12 unvaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 47 COVID patients. Nineteen are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 13 COVID patients. Nine are unvaccinated (with three in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and four are fully vaccinated (with two in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 65.6% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.3% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 73.5% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots, with 32.6% of the county's total population having received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 29.9% for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6, up from 21.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 649.6, up from 430.6 the previous week.

Lebanon and York counties lead the Midstate in both categories and rank in the top 10 in the state.

York County has the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 38.2% (seventh highest in the state), and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,253.5 (seventh highest in the state), an increase from last week's rate of 860.7.

Lebanon County has the third highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 36.6% (ninth highest in the state), an increase from 31.3% the previous week, and the second highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,209.5 (eighth highest in the state).

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6 at 7.4%. Potter County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 248.1.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 18th week of the school year, the department reported 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 22-28, a decrease of 10 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,509.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 12,518 cases reported during the week of Dec. 22-28, compared to 9,982 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 135,964.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 12):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 222 new cases; 20,686 total cases (17,210 confirmed, 3,476 probable); 45,670 negatives; 293 deaths (+3); 52.2% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 60 new cases; 9,279 total cases (6,259 confirmed, 3,020 probable); 13,408 negatives; 234 deaths (+1); 37.5% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 192 new cases; 24,442 total cases (19,384 confirmed, 5,058 probable); 49,864 negatives; 527 deaths (+7); 50.1% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 402 new cases; 41,415 total cases (31,618 confirmed, 9,797 probable); 108,813 negatives; 750 deaths (+5); 65.6% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 479 new cases; 50,236 total cases (42,176 confirmed, 8,060 probable); 133,776 negatives; 791 deaths (+5); 59.4% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 281 new cases; 33,432 total cases (27,566 confirmed, 5,866 probable); 66,137 negatives; 582 deaths (+5); 46.7% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 23 new cases; 3,404 total cases (1,698 confirmed, 1,706 probable); 5,200 negatives; 55 deaths (+2); 34.2% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 75 new cases; 9,134 total cases (7,511 confirmed, 1,623 probable); 22,811 negatives; 207 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 21 new cases; 4,037 total cases (3,711 confirmed, 326 probable); 7,055 negatives; 155 deaths (+1); 38.7% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 289 new cases; 31,298 total cases (27,057 confirmed, 4,241 probable); 64,897 negatives; 423 deaths (+2); 52% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 69 new cases; 9,911 total cases (9,401 confirmed, 510 probable); 18,390 negatives; 249 deaths (+2); 47.6% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 64 new cases; 7,407 total cases (5,798 confirmed, 1,609 probable); 14,293 negatives; 159 deaths (+1); 46.1% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 908 new cases; 98,796 total cases (81,569 confirmed; 17,227 probable); 200,462 negatives; 1,267 deaths (+16); 55.8% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 12):

17013: 4,747 positives, 16,691 negatives - +182 since Jan. 7

17015: 2,877 positives, 8,250 negatives - +117 since Jan. 7

17050: 4,632 positives, 17,730 negatives - +243 since Jan. 7

17055: 5,031 positives, 19,257 negatives - +207 since Jan. 7

17011: 4,672 positives, 16,079 negatives - +308 since Jan. 7

17007: 715 positives, 2,152 negatives - +34 since Jan. 7

17065: 539 positives, 1,436 negatives - +25 since Jan. 7

17324: 607 positives, 1,440 negatives - +33 since Jan. 7

17241: 1,325 positives, 3,586 negatives - +67 since Jan. 7

17257: 3,671 positives, 8,137 negatives - +270 since Jan. 7

17240: 358 positives, 747 negatives - +18 since Jan. 7

17025: 2,176 positives, 6,763 negatives - +96 since Jan. 7

17070: 2,059 positives, 6,260 negatives - +94 since Jan. 7

17043: 706 positives, 2,418 negatives - +36 since Jan. 7

17019: 2,431 positives, 6,352 negatives - +89 since Jan. 7

17266: 47 positives, 148 negatives - +1 since Jan. 7

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 12)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 7.

Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 2 staff cases within a 14-day period. Chart last updated on Jan. 7.

Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 112 cases within the current 14-day rolling count, according to the chart's last update on Jan. 6.

Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 80 cases in "current week" beginning Jan. 10, as of the chart's last update on Jan. 11.

Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 48 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 128 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of chart's last update on Jan. 11.

South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 17 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of the chart's last update on Jan. 7.

West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 136 student cases and 27 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

Dickinson College: school is not currently in session; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30). Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

Messiah University: 36 student cases and 5 employee cases in the spring semester (starting Dec. 30); 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7). Chart last updated Jan. 12.

Shippensburg University: school is not currently in session; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases the fall semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 34.1% last 7 days (24.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,073.7 (638.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 33.5% last 7 days (28.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,009.6 (843.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 29.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 649.6 (430.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 38.0% last 7 days (27.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 943.9 (551.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 33.1% last 7 days (24.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,006.9 (672.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 36.6% last 7 days (31.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,209.5 (808.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 33.5% last 7 days (27.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 512.2 (343.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 38.2% last 7 days (29.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (29.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,253.5 (860.7 previous 7 days)