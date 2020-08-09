DOH: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County; York County sees massive spike

Though Sunday usually sees lower than average numbers of new cases due to less reporting in Saturday data, there were a number of spikes in new COVID-19 cases with York County seeing one of its largest spikes yet.
While Cumberland County only saw an increase of four new cases of the coronavirus, York County saw 71 new cases, bringing its total to 2,572 cases since the pandemic was first reported in March in the state.
Though York County by far saw the highest spike in Sunday's report from the state Department of Health, it wasn't the only one to report higher than average numbers.
Dauphin County saw 27 new cases of COVID-19 from data collected on Saturday.
Adams County, which had largely seen increases in the single-digits with spikes lower than 15 cases at most, saw 20 new cases in Sunday's report.
Lebanon County for the past few weeks had also been lower on the spectrum of new cases across the southcentral region, but it saw an increase of 15 new cases Sunday.
Franklin County, which is one of the problem areas in the state due to the percentage of tests coming back positive, only saw seven new cases Sunday. Blair County again saw an increase of 10 cases, while there were only three cases in Huntingdon County and one case each in Bedford and Perry counties.
The state Department of Health did not update its statewide figures and deaths as of 12:40 p.m. Sunday. There were no new deaths reported in the southcentral region Sunday.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 20 new cases; 518 total cases (501 confirmed, 17 probable); 8,691 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 142 total cases (124 confirmed, 18 probable); 2,892 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 284 total cases (269 confirmed, 15 probable); 11,365 negatives; 5 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 4 new cases; 1,282 total cases (1,215 confirmed, 71 probable); 19,332 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 27 new cases; 2,801 total cases (2,731 confirmed, 70 probable); 28,437 negatives; 158 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 1,350 total cases (1,291 confirmed, 59 probable); 13,416 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 27 total cases (25 confirmed, 2 probable); 770 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 308 total cases (299 confirmed, 9 probable); 3,138 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 132 total cases (125 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,467 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 15 new cases; 1,610 total cases (1,540 confirmed, 70 probable); 13,237 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 120 total cases (115 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,434 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 124 total cases (114 confirmed, 10 probable); 2,749 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 71 new cases; 2,572 total cases (2,519 confirmed, 53 probable); 37,092 negatives; 93 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 9):
- 17013: 175 positives, 3,101 negatives - +2 since Aug. 7
- 17015: 80 positives, 1,592 negatives - +0 since Aug. 7
- 17050: 160 positives, 2,309 negatives - +0 since Aug. 7
- 17055: 175 positives, 2,852 negatives - +2 since Aug. 7
- 17011: 226 positives, 3,887 negatives - +2 since Aug. 7
- 17007: 15 positives, 327 negatives - +0 since Aug. 7
- 17065: 12 positives, 220 negatives - +0 since Aug. 7
- 17324: 23 positives, 303 negatives - +5 since Aug. 7
- 17241: 57 positives, 1,050 negatives - +2 since Aug. 7
- 17257: 239 positives, 1,021 negatives - +1 since Aug. 7
- 17240: 18 positives, 108 negatives - +0 since Aug. 7
- 17025: 55 positives, 1,056 negatives - +1 since Aug. 7
- 17070: 70 positives, 1,084 negatives - +3 since Aug. 7
- 17043: 19 positives, 462 negatives - +0 since Aug. 7
- 17019: 40 positives, 1,165 negatives - +0 since Aug. 7
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DOH through Aug. 4):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 24 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
