DOH: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County; York County sees massive spike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though Sunday usually sees lower than average numbers of new cases due to less reporting in Saturday data, there were a number of spikes in new COVID-19 cases with York County seeing one of its largest spikes yet.

While Cumberland County only saw an increase of four new cases of the coronavirus, York County saw 71 new cases, bringing its total to 2,572 cases since the pandemic was first reported in March in the state.

Though York County by far saw the highest spike in Sunday's report from the state Department of Health, it wasn't the only one to report higher than average numbers.

Dauphin County saw 27 new cases of COVID-19 from data collected on Saturday.

Adams County, which had largely seen increases in the single-digits with spikes lower than 15 cases at most, saw 20 new cases in Sunday's report.

Lebanon County for the past few weeks had also been lower on the spectrum of new cases across the southcentral region, but it saw an increase of 15 new cases Sunday.