DOH: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

For the second straight day, no county in the region had more than 10 new cases of COVID-19, though the state Department of Health did report Thursday that Cumberland County had four new cases, three of which were confirmed.

With those four cases, the county had the third highest case increase in the region after York County, which had eight new cases and one new death, and Huntingdon County, which had six new cases. Bedford and Blair counties also saw increases in the number of deaths, with Bedford rising by one and Blair rising by two deaths.

Judging by just the number of confirmed cases (three) and the number of negative tests reported (102), Cumberland County saw about 2.9% of its tests come back positive.

A number of counties didn't see any new cases, including Dauphin County.

With the relatively low number of new cases and low number of new deaths associated with the disease, June's totals showed encouraging data regarding the slowing transmission of the disease. According to data The Sentinel compiled, Cumberland County saw only two deaths total in the month of June, making it the lowest month for deaths since August 2020.

Its June case county was only 217, which was the lowest since the pandemic started in March 2020.