DOH: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

For the second straight day, no county in the region had more than 10 new cases of COVID-19, though the state Department of Health did report Thursday that Cumberland County had four new cases, three of which were confirmed.
With those four cases, the county had the third highest case increase in the region after York County, which had eight new cases and one new death, and Huntingdon County, which had six new cases. Bedford and Blair counties also saw increases in the number of deaths, with Bedford rising by one and Blair rising by two deaths.
Judging by just the number of confirmed cases (three) and the number of negative tests reported (102), Cumberland County saw about 2.9% of its tests come back positive.
A number of counties didn't see any new cases, including Dauphin County.
With the relatively low number of new cases and low number of new deaths associated with the disease, June's totals showed encouraging data regarding the slowing transmission of the disease. According to data The Sentinel compiled, Cumberland County saw only two deaths total in the month of June, making it the lowest month for deaths since August 2020.
Its June case county was only 217, which was the lowest since the pandemic started in March 2020.
The Department of Health's latest data also shows improvements with hospitalizations. In just one day, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county fell from nine patients Wednesday to five patients Thursday.
Though there are mostly encouraging signs across the board, the number of vaccinations against COVID-19 may be beginning to stall. Like many other counties in the region, Cumberland County's percentage of residents vaccinated did not increase even a tenth of a percent in the last day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, only 215 more people received the vaccine in the last day, and the county's percentage of fully vaccinated individuals stayed at 50.2% - still the highest percentage in the southcentral region.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 9,683 total cases (8,004 confirmed, 1,679 probable); 37,678 negatives; 189 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 4,725 total cases (3,298 confirmed, 1,429 probable); 10,480 negatives; 142 deaths (+1); 29.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): -1 new cases; 13,520 total cases (10,617 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,763 negatives; 343 deaths (+2); 39.4% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 4 new cases; 20,624 total cases (16,583 confirmed, 4,041 probable); 84,060 negatives; 526 deaths; 50.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 0 new cases; 26,130 total cases (22,748 confirmed, 3,382 probable); 109,645 negatives; 559 deaths; 47.1% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 15,471 total cases (13,104 confirmed, 2,367 probable); 55,385 negatives; 375 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,373 total cases (765 confirmed, 608 probable); 4,153 negatives; 15 deaths; 25.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 5,169 total cases (4,330 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,756 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.2% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,141 total cases (1,936 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,522 negatives; 88 deaths; 32.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new case; 16,202 total cases (14,025 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 54,304 negatives; 294 deaths; 41.3% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,440 total cases (5,137 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,230 negatives; 181 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 3,853 total cases (2,997 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,164 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.3% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 8 new cases; 47,035 total cases (38,284 confirmed, 8,751 probable); 163,143 negatives; 827 deaths (+1); 44.5% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 1):
- 17013: 2,454 positives, 12,803 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,277 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17050: 2,428 positives, 12,728 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17055: 2,790 positives, 15,666 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17011: 2,614 positives, 12,812 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,597 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,132 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,206 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17241: 654 positives, 2,996 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17257: 1,751 positives, 6,268 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17240: 155 positives, 576 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17025: 1,093 positives, 5,024 negatives - +2 since June 27
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,904 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,849 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17019: 1,221 positives, 5,005 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17266: 19 positives, 115 negatives - +0 since June 27
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 18-June 24):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.8 (10.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (19.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - .6% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 2.4 (22.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.1% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 5.4 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - .9% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (21.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.2 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.2 (14.5 previous 7 days)