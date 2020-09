DOH: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County as Midstate sees lower increases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The large number of new COVID-19 cases seen in Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health may have been helped by a lag of reporting over the Labor Day weekend. The latest report Thursday from the department indicates new cases are lowering across the state.

Cumberland County and many other counties in the southcentral region - Adams, Bedford, Blair and Franklin - saw four new cases each in Thursday's report. Even Dauphin County barely got to the double digits with a 10-case increase.

The largest increase was again in York County, which saw 40 new cases - a jump that's only slightly lower than the Wednesday spike of 57 cases.

There were also four new deaths reported in the region - one each in Dauphin, Franklin, York and Huntingdon counties.

Overall in the state, there were 587 new cases and 15 new deaths reported Thursday.

County numbers in the southcentral region (Sept. 10):