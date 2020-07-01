× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Cumberland County Wednesday.

The county now has 856 total positive cases and 64 deaths. Wednesday's report showed four positives out of 245 reported results from the DOH, or 1.6%.

It's the sixth straight day of single-digit increases in positive case counts for the county, and ninth out of the last 10 days.

In the past 14 days, 105 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 41.44 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period for its third straight day of a drop in the rate.

The southcentral region reported 65 new positives in Wednesday's report. Dauphin County (14 new cases and 3 additional deaths), Franklin (15 new cases and 2 additional deaths) and York (16 new cases and six additional deaths) were the only counties with a double-digit reports in new cases.

The DOH Wednesday confirmed an additional 636 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 87,242. There are 6,687 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 deaths.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 1):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 341 total cases (330 confirmed, 11 probable); 5,119 negatives; 13 deaths

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 87 total cases (79 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,527 negatives; 4 deaths

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 72 total cases (66 confirmed, 6 probable); 5,695 negatives; 1 death

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 4 new cases; 856 total cases (819 confirmed, 37 probable); 11,394 negatives; 64 deaths

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 14 new cases; 2,059 total cases (2,004 confirmed, 55 probable); 17,803 negatives; 135 deaths

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 15 new cases; 940 total cases (912 confirmed, 28 probable); 8,613 negatives; 44 deaths

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 498 negatives; 1 death

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new case; 252 total cases (245 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,609 negatives; 4 deaths

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 111 total cases (104 confirmed, 7 probable); 854 negatives; 6 deaths

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 1,350 total cases (1,291 confirmed, 59 probable); 8,624 negatives; 43 deaths

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 63 total cases (60 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,453 negatives; 1 death

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,593 negatives; 5 deaths

York County (pop. 449,058): 16 new cases; 1,531 total cases (1,475 confirmed, 56 probable); 22,222 negatives; 50 deaths

Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through June 30):

Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths

Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths

Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)

Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)

Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 58 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 11 deaths

Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths

Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

ZIP code-level counts (through June 30):

17013: 131 positives, 1,970 negatives - +5 since June 25

17015: 45 positives, 791 negatives - +1 since June 25

17050: 98 positives, 1,217 negatives - +4 since June 25

17055: 92 positives, 1,608 negatives - +6 since June 25

17011: 168 positives, 2,327 negatives - +7 since June 25

17007: Less than 4 positives, 185 negatives

17065: 11 positives, 128 negatives

17324: Less than 4 positives, 147 negatives

17241: 33 positives, 678 negatives - +1 since June 25

17257: 176 positives, 572 negatives - +1 since June 25

17240: 11 positives, 71 negatives

17025: 37 positives, 576 negatives - +3 since June 25

17070: 40 positives, 626 negatives

17043: 11 positives, 270 negatives +2 since June 25

17019: 28 positives, 630 negatives - +2 since June 25

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

