The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Cumberland County Wednesday.
The county now has 856 total positive cases and 64 deaths. Wednesday's report showed four positives out of 245 reported results from the DOH, or 1.6%.
It's the sixth straight day of single-digit increases in positive case counts for the county, and ninth out of the last 10 days.
In the past 14 days, 105 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 41.44 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period for its third straight day of a drop in the rate.
The southcentral region reported 65 new positives in Wednesday's report. Dauphin County (14 new cases and 3 additional deaths), Franklin (15 new cases and 2 additional deaths) and York (16 new cases and six additional deaths) were the only counties with a double-digit reports in new cases.
The DOH Wednesday confirmed an additional 636 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 87,242. There are 6,687 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 341 total cases (330 confirmed, 11 probable); 5,119 negatives; 13 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 87 total cases (79 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,527 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 72 total cases (66 confirmed, 6 probable); 5,695 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 4 new cases; 856 total cases (819 confirmed, 37 probable); 11,394 negatives; 64 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 14 new cases; 2,059 total cases (2,004 confirmed, 55 probable); 17,803 negatives; 135 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 15 new cases; 940 total cases (912 confirmed, 28 probable); 8,613 negatives; 44 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 498 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new case; 252 total cases (245 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,609 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 111 total cases (104 confirmed, 7 probable); 854 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 1,350 total cases (1,291 confirmed, 59 probable); 8,624 negatives; 43 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 63 total cases (60 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,453 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,593 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 16 new cases; 1,531 total cases (1,475 confirmed, 56 probable); 22,222 negatives; 50 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through June 30):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 58 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 30):
- 17013: 131 positives, 1,970 negatives - +5 since June 25
- 17015: 45 positives, 791 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17050: 98 positives, 1,217 negatives - +4 since June 25
- 17055: 92 positives, 1,608 negatives - +6 since June 25
- 17011: 168 positives, 2,327 negatives - +7 since June 25
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 185 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 128 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 147 negatives
- 17241: 33 positives, 678 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17257: 176 positives, 572 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17240: 11 positives, 71 negatives
- 17025: 37 positives, 576 negatives - +3 since June 25
- 17070: 40 positives, 626 negatives
- 17043: 11 positives, 270 negatives +2 since June 25
- 17019: 28 positives, 630 negatives - +2 since June 25
