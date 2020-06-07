DOH: 4 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Sunday; Dauphin and Lebanon combine for 71 new cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County Sunday with no additional deaths.
The four positives came out of Sunday's 103 total cases reported, meaning 3.8 percent of the new reports were positive. The county now has 669 total positive cases and 57 deaths.
The southcentral region saw 118 new cases in Sunday's report. Lebanon County saw 41 new positives out of 231 case results Sunday for a percentage of 17.7%. Dauphin County continued its streak of double digit rises with 30 new positive cases (including 3 new deaths) out of 336 reported results Sunday for a positive rate of 8.9%. York County reported 33 new positives Sunday out of 811 results for a positive rate of 4%.
The DOH Sunday confirmed an additional 506 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 75,592. There are 5,943 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 12 new deaths.
The department reports 71 percent of the total cases in Pa. have recovered. Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
In the past 14 days, 77 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 30.39 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
During the same time period, Dauphin County has seen an additional 382 cases to give the county a per capita rate of 137.3 per 100,000 people over the 14-day period.
Cumberland County is slated to move to the green phase on June 12.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 7):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 273 total cases; 3,644 negatives; 8 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 44 total cases; 912 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 53 total cases; 3,286 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 4 new cases; 669 total cases; 6,879 negatives; 57 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 30 new cases; 1,481 total cases; 11,897 negatives; 91 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 795 total cases; 5,690 negatives; 39 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases; 273 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 236 total cases; 995 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 97 total cases; 417 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 41 new cases; 1,062 total cases; 5,381 negatives; 37 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases; 1,418 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 68 total cases; 946 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 33 new cases; 1,082 total cases; 15,598 negatives and 29 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 2):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 51 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 9 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 30 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 44 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through June 7):
- Northcentral — 9 new positives; 1,124 total positives; 17,470 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 44 new positives; 13,444 total positives; 67,497 negatives; 172 inconclusive
- Northwest — 5 new positives; 616 total positives; 16,546 negatives; 20 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 117 new positives; 5,731 positives; 57,336 negatives; 86 inconclusive
- Southeast — 300 new positives; 48,967 total positives; 210,543 negatives; 1,012 inconclusive
- Southwest — 25 new positives; 3,597 total positives; 74,781 negatives; 46 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through June 6):
- 17013: 107 positives, 1,344 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17015: 32 positives, 498 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17050: 72 positives, 755 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17055: 65 positives, 845 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17011: 137 positives, 1,441 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 116 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 84 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 105 negatives
- 17241: 22 positives, 298 negatives
- 17257: 161 positives, 386 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17240: 7 positives, 27 negatives
- 17025: 23 positives, 348 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17070: 29 positives, 397 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17043: 7 positives, 178 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 374 negatives
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
