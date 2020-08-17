DOH: 4 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday; case counts low across region and state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report, marking the third straight day of single-digit case counts after a run of five straight double digit days.

Monday, a typically slow reporting day coming off a weekend, featured low case count totals for the state and southcentral region.

The southcentral region reported 55 new positives in Monday's report, the lowest day for the region since July 19. York County reported 23 new cases (fourth highest total in the state Monday) and Dauphin County reported 13. They were the only two counties in the region with double-digit counts for new cases.

Statewide, the Health Department reported 384 new positives and no new deaths Monday. This is the second day since mid-March in which no additional deaths were reported by the state. That day, Aug. 3, was also a Monday.

It's also the lowest number of newly reported cases in the state since July 13, which was also a Monday. But, the case counts leading up to that Monday and the case counts following that Monday continued at a high pace.