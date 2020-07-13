DOH: 4 COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Monday; no spikes seen in region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County and the rest of the southcentral region saw few new cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's Monday report. All counties in the region saw only a single-digit increase each in cases.

Cumberland County's tally grew by four cases to 951 confirmed and probable positives total.

Even the counties that had been seeing spikes, some as recently as Sunday's report, also saw few new cases in the latest report, which collected data from Sunday. York County had seen a spike of 39 cases in Saturday's report and 20 cases in Sunday's report, but only saw eight new cases Monday.

Dauphin County's new case numbers have dropped since the previous week, and it only saw six new cases Monday.

Lebanon County, the only other county in the region that had been seeing larger increases and was the last county to move to the green phase, saw seven new cases Monday.

There were no new deaths reported in the region.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 13):