DOH: 39 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Cumberland County

Most of the southcentral region continued to see double-digit increases in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Thursday's daily update with one more county being added to the CDC's list of counties in substantial community transmission.
The Department of Health reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday to bring the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,021. No additional deaths were reported, so the death toll remains at 531 for the county.
Thursday's report included 153 total test results, with 12 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (114) and confirmed positive tests (27), the county saw 19.1% of its tests come back positive.
The Health Department reported 1,731 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths for the state Thursday. To date, 1.23 million cases have been reported in the state along with 27,890.
The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 225 cases Thursday.
York County reported the most cases at 53. Other counties in the region seeing double digit case counts are Dauphin County with 45, Franklin County with 24, Adams County with 18, Lebanon County with 13 and Bedford and Blair counties each reporting 10.
The CDC has added Franklin County to the list of counties with substantial levels of community transmission, becoming the sixth county in the southcentral region to have been so designated. The other counties in substantial transmission are Cumberland, Dauphin, Adams, Lebanon and York.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by three Thursday for a total of 11 with no one in intensive care or on a ventilator.
In data updated Wedensday evening, the CDC says 53.9% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 62.2% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant accounted for 76.2% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 and is expected to rise to 84.2% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 5):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 18 new cases; 9,911 total cases (8,180 confirmed, 1,731 probable); 39,101 negatives; 190 deaths; 43.2% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 10 new cases; 4,787 total cases (3,330 confirmed, 1,457 probable); 10,720 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 13,599 total cases (10,674 confirmed, 2,925 probable); 41,715 negatives; 344 deaths; 41.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 39 new cases; 21,021 total cases (16,881 confirmed, 4,140 probable); 87,050 negatives; 531 deaths; 53.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 45 new cases; 26,564 total cases (23,087 confirmed, 3,477 probable); 113,043 negatives; 566 deaths (+1); 50.7% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 24 new cases; 15,688 total cases (13,284 confirmed, 2,404 probable); 57,657 negatives; 377 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,398 total cases (781 confirmed, 617 probable); 4,314 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.5% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 5,216 total cases (4,372 confirmed, 844 probable); 17,399 negatives; 136 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): -1 case; 2,158 total cases (1,951 confirmed, 207 probable); 5,756 negatives; 88 deaths; 34.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 13 new cases; 16,393 total cases (14,180 confirmed, 2,213 probable); 56,490 negatives; 295 deaths; 44.1% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 5,473 total cases (5,168 confirmed, 305 probable); 15,737 negatives; 183 deaths; 41.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 3,894 total cases (3,027 confirmed, 867 probable); 11,497 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 53 new cases; 47,724 total cases (38,839 confirmed, 8,885 probable); 169,157 negatives; 838 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 5):
- 17013: 2,528 positives, 13,236 negatives - +22 since Aug. 2
- 17015: 1,546 positives, 6,542 negatives - +10 since Aug. 2
- 17050: 2,456 positives, 13,344 negatives - +4 since Aug. 2
- 17055: 2,839 positives, 16,158 negatives - +7 since Aug. 2
- 17011: 2,658 positives, 13,206 negatives - +16 since Aug. 2
- 17007: 376 positives, 1,654 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17065: 258 positives, 1,167 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,244 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17241: 666 positives, 3,070 negatives - +3 since Aug. 2
- 17257: 1,781 positives, 6,605 negatives - +6 since Aug. 2
- 17240: 160 positives, 603 negatives - +1 since Aug. 2
- 17025: 1,108 positives, 5,208 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17070: 1,099 positives, 5,065 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17043: 377 positives, 1,926 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17019: 1,241 positives, 5,172 negatives - +3 since Aug. 2
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 23 - July 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32 (19.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 48.5 (37.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.0% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.3 (18.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.0 (18.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.4 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 33.1 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.3 (18.3 previous 7 days)