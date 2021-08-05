DOH: 39 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Cumberland County

Most of the southcentral region continued to see double-digit increases in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Thursday's daily update with one more county being added to the CDC's list of counties in substantial community transmission.

The Department of Health reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday to bring the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,021. No additional deaths were reported, so the death toll remains at 531 for the county.

Thursday's report included 153 total test results, with 12 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (114) and confirmed positive tests (27), the county saw 19.1% of its tests come back positive.

The Health Department reported 1,731 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths for the state Thursday. To date, 1.23 million cases have been reported in the state along with 27,890.

The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 225 cases Thursday.

York County reported the most cases at 53. Other counties in the region seeing double digit case counts are Dauphin County with 45, Franklin County with 24, Adams County with 18, Lebanon County with 13 and Bedford and Blair counties each reporting 10.