DOH: 39 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday for Cumberland County

Adams, Bedford, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties have high rates of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifications for community spread. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

Cumberland County remains in substantial community transmission.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 54.8% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 63.2% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.