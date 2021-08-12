DOH: 39 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday for Cumberland County

Cumberland County's daily case count remained essentially level with 34 new cases added Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,275.
Thursday's report included 144 total test results, with 9 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (105) and confirmed positive tests (30), the county saw 22.2% of its tests come back positive.
One additional death was reported for the county to bring its total since the start of the pandemic to 532.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 15 in Thursday's report, a decrease of three from Wednesday, with four in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
The Health Department reported 2,089 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Thursday. That marks the second day this week that case counts have topped 2,000 after dropping as low as 104 cases reported on June 28.
An additional 16 deaths were reported to bring the statewide death toll to 27,941.
The southcentral region reported 334 cases Thursday, with more than half of the cases coming from two of the region's 13 counties. York County reported 98 cases and Dauphin County reported 74, which is that county's highest number of cases reported for a single day since May 11.
Adams, Bedford, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties have high rates of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifications for community spread. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
Cumberland County remains in substantial community transmission.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 54.8% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 63.2% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant accounted for 76.2% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 and is expected to rise to 84.2% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 12):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 14 new cases; 10,035 total cases (8,277 confirmed, 1,758 probable); 39,520 negatives; 190 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 4,829 total cases (3,358 confirmed, 1,471 probable); 10,785 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.9% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 13 new cases; 13,667 total cases (10,714 confirmed, 2,953 probable); 41,926 negatives; 344 deaths; 41.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 39 new cases; 21,275 total cases (17,068 confirmed, 4,207 probable); 87,891 negatives; 532 deaths (+1); 54.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 74 new cases; 26,931 total cases (23,362 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 113,980 negatives; 568 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 37 new cases; 15,864 total cases (13,426 confirmed, 2,438 probable); 58,256 negatives; 377 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,406 total cases (783 confirmed, 623 probable); 4,362 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 5,238 total cases (4,392 confirmed, 846 probable); 17,532 negatives; 136 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 2,182 total cases (1,972 confirmed, 210 probable); 5,822 negatives; 88 deaths; 35% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 29 new cases; 16,530 total cases (14,290 confirmed, 2,240 probable); 56,997 negatives; 299 deaths (+1); 44.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 5,494 total cases (5,188 confirmed, 306 probable); 15,863 negatives; 183 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 3,935 total cases (3,059 confirmed, 876 probable); 11,576 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 98 new cases; 48,177 total cases (39,178 confirmed, 8,999 probable); 170,722 negatives; 840 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 12):
- 17013: 2,560 positives, 13,362 negatives - +16 since Aug. 9
- 17015: 1,558 positives, 6,616 negatives - +5 since Aug. 9
- 17050: 2,483 positives, 13,528 negatives - +10 since Aug. 9
- 17055: 2,858 positives, 16,287 negatives - +10 since Aug. 9
- 17011: 2,686 positives, 13,327 negatives - +9 since Aug. 9
- 17007: 385 positives, 1,664 negatives - +3 since Aug. 9
- 17065: 260 positives, 1,179 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17324: 255 positives, 1,258 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17241: 677 positives, 3,091 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17257: 1,796 positives, 6,688 negatives - +7 since Aug. 9
- 17240: 161 positives, 611 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17025: 1,130 positives, 5,253 negatives - +8 since Aug. 9
- 17070: 1,108 positives, 5,118 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17043: 379 positives, 1,940 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17019: 1,254 positives, 5,227 negatives - +5 since Aug. 9
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 23 - July 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.1 (33.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.8 (49.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.6 (34.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.0% last 7 days (5.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.4 (37.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 65.8 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 59.9 (34.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.4 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.3% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.6 (34.3 previous 7 days)
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.