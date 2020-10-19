DOH: 38 COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County in Monday's two-day report

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in Cumberland County, a report that covers case counts released for Sunday and Monday.
The department no longer issues a separate report on Sundays, combining the Sunday-Monday numbers into one report on Mondays.
Cumberland County reported 19 new cases Sunday and 19 new cases Monday.
In the past 14 days, 276 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 108.93 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That's the highest per-capita rate and the highest 14-day total cases for the county since the pandemic started.
The Health Department reported 436 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Sunday-Monday numbers. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 7.6% for county results.
The Health Department reported Monday that 11 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The southcentral region reported 415 positives in the Sunday-Monday report. York County led the region with 112 new cases (and 3 deaths), followed by Lebanon County with 55 and Dauphin County with 51.
The region had a new high for 7-day average of cases at 229.43.
The Health Department reported Monday that 148 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 63 in York County and 29 in Dauphin County.
Support Local Journalism
The Health Department reported 2,372 additional positive cases (1,103 Monday and 1,269 Sunday) of COVID-19 and 34 deaths (8 Monday and 26 Sunday) for the state in Monday's two-day report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 19 with combined numbers for Sunday-Monday):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 32 new cases; 1,017 total cases (982 confirmed, 35 probable); 17,749 negatives; 27 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 9 new cases; 338 total cases (279 confirmed, 59 probable); 5,131 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 31 new cases; 1,034 total cases (995 confirmed, 39 probable); 19,990 negatives; 23 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 38 new cases; 2,254 total cases (2,105 confirmed, 149 probable); 35,463 negatives; 78 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 51 new cases; 4,416 total cases (4,299 confirmed, 117 probable); 50,938 negatives; 186 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 21 new cases; 2,003 total cases (1,925 confirmed, 78 probable); 23,736 negatives; 53 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 63 total cases (60 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,464 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 35 new cases; 710 total cases (658 confirmed, 52 probable); 7,347 negatives; 10 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 213 total cases (199 confirmed, 14 probable); 2,735 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 55 new cases; 2,607 total cases (2,516 confirmed, 91 probable); 22,724 negatives; 66 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 8 new cases; 321 total cases (296 confirmed, 25 probable); 7,620 negatives; 3 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 18 new cases; 325 total cases (293 confirmed, 32 probable); 4,834 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 112 new cases; 5,896 total cases (5,690 confirmed, 206 probable); 69,528 negatives; 191 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 16):
- 17013: 295 positives, 5,265 negatives - +9 since Oct. 16
- 17015: 164 positives, 2,663 negatives - +4 since Oct. 16
- 17050: 298 positives, 4,826 negatives - +10 since Oct. 16
- 17055: 354 positives, 6,076 negatives - +8 since Oct. 16
- 17011: 356 positives, 6,151 negatives - +5 since Oct. 16
- 17007: 22 positives, 665 negatives - +0 since Oct. 16
- 17065: 28 positives, 413 negatives - +7 since Oct. 16
- 17324: 37 positives, 541 negatives - +2 since Oct. 16
- 17241: 102 positives, 1,562 negatives - +5 since Oct. 16
- 17257: 306 positives, 1,863 negatives - +7 since Oct. 16
- 17240: 22 positives, 174 negatives - +0 since Oct. 16
- 17025: 127 positives, 1,887 negatives - +4 since Oct. 16
- 17070: 113 positives, 1,917 negatives - +4 since Oct. 16
- 17043: 38 positives, 777 negatives - +0 since Oct. 16
- 17019: 92 positives, 2,249 negatives - +3 since Oct. 16
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 6 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 73 resident cases; 41 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oc. 9-Oct. 15):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 4.3% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.1 (57.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.7 (54.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.1 (34.6 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.9 (70.0 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 62.0 (42.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.4 (109 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78 (39 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.9% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.0 (70.0 previous 7 days)
Health care heroes: Honoring Midstate medical professionals
on the front lines of
the coronavirus pandemic
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Holy Spirit
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Holy Spirit
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Holy Spirit
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Health Care Heroes: UPMC Carlisle
Health Care Heroes: UPMC Pinnacle West Shore
Health Care Heroes: WellSpan Chambersburg
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.