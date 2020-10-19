DOH: 38 COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County in Monday's two-day report

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in Cumberland County, a report that covers case counts released for Sunday and Monday.

The department no longer issues a separate report on Sundays, combining the Sunday-Monday numbers into one report on Mondays.

Cumberland County reported 19 new cases Sunday and 19 new cases Monday.

In the past 14 days, 276 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 108.93 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That's the highest per-capita rate and the highest 14-day total cases for the county since the pandemic started.

The Health Department reported 436 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Sunday-Monday numbers. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 7.6% for county results.

The Health Department reported Monday that 11 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The southcentral region reported 415 positives in the Sunday-Monday report. York County led the region with 112 new cases (and 3 deaths), followed by Lebanon County with 55 and Dauphin County with 51.