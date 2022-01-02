DOH: 374 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County had an unusually high report of 374 new cases in Sunday's update on the state Department of Health's online dashboard.

Other Midstate counties saw higher than average increases for a Sunday report, with York County's number increasing by 1,234 new cases - either an incorrect update or another data dump that may be affecting surrounding counties.

Other nearby counties also seeing higher COVID-19 increases include Dauphin County with 359 new cases, Franklin County with 288 new cases, Lebanon County with 296 new cases and Adams County with 200 new cases, according to the Sunday update.

Most of Cumberland County's new cases were considered "confirmed," with 310 of those coming from PCR tests.

Though the county initially saw a decrease of 10 hospitalized patients in Saturday's report, those numbers are back up to where they were on Friday at 128 hospitalized patients. Of those patients 20 of them are in the ICU and 12 are on ventilators. Of the 111 currently staffed ICU beds in the county, nine are still available.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations went down slightly from Saturday's update, falling by six to 203 total patients. Of its patients, 45 are adults in the ICU and 30 are on ventilators. Of the 198 currently staffed ICU beds, 23 are still available in Dauphin.

Franklin County's numbers remained the same between Saturday and Sunday, with 104 total COVID-19 patients, 28 of which were in the ICU and 23 of which were on ventilators. Of its 40 currently staffed ICU beds, five were still available Sunday.

Vaccine update

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 64.7% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 68.4% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 72.8% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots. Though the percentage of people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are high, the CDC said Thursday that only 29.9% of the county's total population has received a booster vaccine.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 17th week of the school year, the department reported 173 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 15-21, an increase of 17 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,346.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,982 cases reported during the week of Dec. 15-21, compared to 9,870 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 123,427.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 31)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 195 total cases (185 adults, 10 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 25 cases since Monday. Of the known-status adult patients (20 are unknown status), 52 are fully vaccinated (29.7%) with six in an ICU and one on a ventilator; 120 are nonvaccinated (68.6%) with 35 adults in an ICU and 24 adults on a ventilator. Seven unvaccinated children are hospitalized with two in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 32 COVID patients. Eleven are fully vaccinated adults (none are in the ICU or on a ventilator) and 21 are unvaccinated adults (one is in the ICU and one is on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 11 COVID patients. Nine are unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated (no one is in the ICU and no one is on a ventilator).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Jan. 2):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 200 new cases; 18,658 total cases (15,350 confirmed, 3,308 probable); 45,506 negatives; 274 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 2):

17013: 4,362 positives, 16,738 negatives - +88 since Dec. 31

17015: 2,651 positives, 8,271 negatives - +35 since Dec. 31

17050: 4,196 positives, 17,675 negatives - +103 since Dec. 31

17055: 4,645 positives, 19,337 negatives - +68 since Dec. 31

17011: 4,192 positives, 16,052 negatives - +73 since Dec. 31

17007: 663 positives, 2,153 negatives - +13 since Dec. 31

17065: 494 positives, 1,454 negatives - +8 since Dec. 31

17324: 549 positives, 1,442 negatives - +7 since Dec. 31

17241: 1,226 positives, 3,573 negatives - +17 since Dec. 31

17257: 3,291 positives, 8,067 negatives - +61 since Dec. 31

17240: 333 positives, 736 negatives - +5 since Dec. 31

17025: 1,972 positives, 6,781 negatives - +31 since Dec. 31

17070: 1,869 positives, 6,269 negatives - +27 since Dec. 31

17043: 638 positives, 2,411 negatives - +9 since Dec. 31

17019: 2,272 positives, 6,358 negatives - +24 since Dec. 31

17266: 45 positives, 147 negatives - +1 since Dec. 31

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 24.5% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 607.4 (416.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 28.1% last 7 days (23% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 826.1 (1,297 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 21.4% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 416.4 (387.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 27.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 535.4 (343.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 24.9% last 7 days (23.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 663.8 (1,498.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.3% last 7 days (22.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 795.5 (722.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 27.3% last 7 days (20% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.5 (289.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 848.2 (932 previous 7 days)