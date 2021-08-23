DOH: 37 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.

Monday's report included 167 total test results, with 3 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (130) and confirmed positive tests (34), the county saw 20.7% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 30 in Monday's report, an increase of one from Sunday, with nine in intensive care and five on a ventilator.

Cumberland County dropped slightly in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 7.6% for the week of Aug. 13-19, down from 7.7% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 88.8, up from 69.9 the previous week.

The Health Department reported 1,846 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Monday.

The southcentral region reported 323 cases Monday,with seven counties in double digits. York County reported 93 cases, Dauphin County 49, and Franklin County 33.