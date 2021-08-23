DOH: 37 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.
Monday's report included 167 total test results, with 3 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (130) and confirmed positive tests (34), the county saw 20.7% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 30 in Monday's report, an increase of one from Sunday, with nine in intensive care and five on a ventilator.
Cumberland County dropped slightly in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 7.6% for the week of Aug. 13-19, down from 7.7% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 88.8, up from 69.9 the previous week.
The Health Department reported 1,846 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Monday.
The southcentral region reported 323 cases Monday,with seven counties in double digits. York County reported 93 cases, Dauphin County 49, and Franklin County 33.
The CDC labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lebanon, Perry and York counties in the region. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 56% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 64.6% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 83.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the two-week period ending Aug. 7, marking an increase from the 81.7% estimated for the week ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 86.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 84.2% for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 23):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 28 new cases; 10,301 total cases (8,493 confirmed, 1,808 probable); 40,230 negatives; 190 deaths; 44.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 4,937 total cases (3,410 confirmed, 1,527 probable); 10,926 negatives; 143 deaths; 31.4% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 23 new cases; 13,876 total cases (10,873 confirmed, 3,003 probable); 42,395 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.6% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 37 new cases; 21,775 total cases (17,451 confirmed, 4,324 probable); 89,562 negatives; 535 deaths; 56% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 49 new cases; 27,692 total cases (23,994 confirmed, 3,698 probable); 115,931 negatives; 574 deaths; 52.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 33 new cases; 16,247 total cases (13,751 confirmed, 2,496 probable); 59,220 negatives; 379 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 6 new cases; 1,433 total cases (799 confirmed, 634 probable); 4,407 negatives; 17 deaths; 27.2% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 5,315 total cases (4,458 confirmed, 857 probable); 17,755 negatives; 137 deaths; 41.8% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 2,217 total cases (1,998 confirmed, 219 probable); 5,923 negatives; 88 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 26 new cases; 16,846 total cases (14,553 confirmed, 2,293 probable); 57,870 negatives; 301 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 5,552 total cases (5,244 confirmed, 308 probable); 16,068 negatives; 183 deaths; 43.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 9 new cases; 4,024 total cases (3,136 confirmed, 888 probable); 11,762 negatives; 101 deaths; 41.4% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 93 new cases; 49,273 total cases (40,094 confirmed, 9,179 probable); 173,853 negatives; 844 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 23):
- 17013: 2,622 positives, 13,581 negatives - +4 since Aug. 23
- 17015: 1,593 positives, 6,762 negatives - +2 since Aug. 23
- 17050: 2,540 positives, 13,873 negatives - +12 since Aug. 23
- 17055: 2,935 positives, 16,548 negatives - +6 since Aug. 23
- 17011: 2,740 positives, 13,560 negatives - +6 since Aug. 23
- 17007: 395 positives, 1,689 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17065: 267 positives, 1,207 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17324: 261 positives, 1,287 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17241: 691 positives, 3,135 negatives - +2 since Aug. 23
- 17257: 1,843 positives, 6,899 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17240: 165 positives, 616 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17025: 1,152 positives, 5,359 negatives - +2 since Aug. 23
- 17070: 1,125 positives, 5,219 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17043: 393 positives, 1,983 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,285 positives, 5,354 negatives - +5 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 13 - Aug. 19):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.1 (73.2 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 122.3 (90.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.8 (69.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 142.3 (119.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 130.9 (89.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 117.8 (87.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.6 (80.0 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (7.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.5 (79.3 previous 7 days)
