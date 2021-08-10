DOH: 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday for Cumberland County

Another 37 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,202.
Tuesday's report included 166 total test results, with 16 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (129) and confirmed positive tests (21), the county saw 14% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 18 in Tuesday's report, an increase of one from Monday's report, with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
The Health Department reported 2,076 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Monday to bring the statewide total to more than 1.24 million cases. An additional 11 deaths were reported to bring the statewide death toll to 27,914.
The southcentral region reported 309 cases Monday with more than half of them seeing double-digit case counts. York County reported 77 cases, Dauphin County 75 cases, Franklin County 47 cases, Lebanon County 19 cases, Adams County 13 cases and Perry County 10 cases.
Three counties in the region changed status in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifications for community spread. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
Adams, Cumberland and Dauphin counties dropped from high community transmission status to substantial community transmission. Only Bedford and Perry counties remain in high community transmission.
In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 54.6% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 63% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant accounted for 76.2% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 and is expected to rise to 84.2% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 10):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 13 new cases; 9,994 total cases (8,249 confirmed, 1,745 probable); 39,413 negatives; 190 deaths; 43.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 8 new cases; 4,815 total cases (3,350 confirmed, 1,465 probable); 10,769 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.9% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 13,644 total cases (10,704 confirmed, 2,940 probable); 41,857 negatives; 344 deaths; 41.6% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 37 new cases; 21,202 total cases (17,017 confirmed, 4,185 probable); 87,704 negatives; 531 deaths; 54.6% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 75 new cases; 26,809 total cases (23,288 confirmed, 3,501 probable); 113,736 negatives; 567 deaths (+1); 51.2% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 47 new cases; 15,804 total cases (13,382 confirmed, 2,422 probable); 58,082 negatives; 377 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,403 total cases (782 confirmed, 621 probable); 4,349 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.6% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 5,230 total cases (4,385 confirmed, 845 probable); 17,491 negatives; 136 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 2,166 total cases (1,957 confirmed, 209 probable); 5,793 negatives; 88 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 19 new cases; 16,481 total cases (14,257 confirmed, 2,224 probable); 56,873 negatives; 296 deaths; 44.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 5,487 total cases (5,182 confirmed, 305 probable); 15,814 negatives; 183 deaths; 41.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 10 new cases; 3,923 total cases (3,052 confirmed, 871 probable); 11,551 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 77 new cases; 48,022 total cases (39,065 confirmed, 8,957 probable); 170,321 negatives; 840 deaths; 48.1% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 10):
- 17013: 2,547 positives, 13,346 negatives - +3 since Aug. 9
- 17015: 1,556 positives, 6,603 negatives - +3 since Aug. 9
- 17050: 2,476 positives, 13,468 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17055: 2,850 positives, 16,262 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17011: 2,679 positives, 13,306 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17007: 384 positives, 1,663 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17065: 260 positives, 1,176 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17324: 253 positives, 1,255 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17241: 675 positives, 3,087 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17257: 1,791 positives, 6,665 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17240: 161 positives, 608 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17025: 1,124 positives, 5,243 negatives - +4 since Aug. 9
- 17070: 1,108 positives, 5,098 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17043: 379 positives, 1,935 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17019: 1,251 positives, 5,221 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 23 - July 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.1 (33.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.8 (49.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.6 (34.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.0% last 7 days (5.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.4 (37.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 65.8 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 59.9 (34.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.4 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.3% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.6 (34.3 previous 7 days)
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.