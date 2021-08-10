DOH: 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday for Cumberland County

Another 37 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,202.

Tuesday's report included 166 total test results, with 16 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (129) and confirmed positive tests (21), the county saw 14% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 18 in Tuesday's report, an increase of one from Monday's report, with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

The Health Department reported 2,076 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Monday to bring the statewide total to more than 1.24 million cases. An additional 11 deaths were reported to bring the statewide death toll to 27,914.

The southcentral region reported 309 cases Monday with more than half of them seeing double-digit case counts. York County reported 77 cases, Dauphin County 75 cases, Franklin County 47 cases, Lebanon County 19 cases, Adams County 13 cases and Perry County 10 cases.