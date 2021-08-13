DOH: 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday for Cumberland County; Dauphin County reports 100 new cases

The State Department of Health reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday, with no additional deaths. That's the fourth time this week Cumberland has topped 30 new cases in a day.
Friday's report included 187 total test results, with 11 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (150) and confirmed positive tests (26), the county saw 14.8% of its tests come back positive.
Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 7.6% for the week of Aug. 6-12 (up from 7.4% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 68.3 (up from 63.1 the previous week).
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 17 in Friday's report, an increase of two from Thursday, with four in intensive care and two on ventilators.
The Health Department reported 2,082 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Friday. That marks the third day this week that case counts have topped 2,000 after dropping as low as 104 cases reported on June 28.
An additional 16 deaths were reported Friday to bring the statewide death toll to 27,941.
The southcentral region reported 330 cases Friday, with more than half of the cases coming from two of the region's 13 counties. Dauphin County reported 100 new cases (the first time in triple digits for Dauphin for a single day's report since April 30) and York County reported 90.
On the Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Dauphin County saw its percent positivity increase to 10.5% for the week of Aug. 6-12 (up from 7.1% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 113.5 (up from 61.8 the previous week).
Adams, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties have high rates of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifications for community spread. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 54.9% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 63.3% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant accounted for 76.2% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 and is expected to rise to 84.2% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 13):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 27 new cases; 10,062 total cases (8,295 confirmed, 1,767 probable); 39,555 negatives; 190 deaths; 43.8% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 4,831 total cases (3,360 confirmed, 1,471 probable); 10,797 negatives; 142 deaths; 31% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 6 new cases; 13,673 total cases (10,721 confirmed, 2,952 probable); 41,970 negatives; 345 deaths (+1); 41.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 37 new cases; 21,312 total cases (17,094 confirmed, 4,218 probable); 88,041 negatives; 532 deaths; 54.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 100 new cases; 27,031 total cases (23,444 confirmed, 3,587 probable); 114,138 negatives; 568 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 14 new cases; 15,878 total cases (13,440 confirmed, 2,438 probable); 58,328 negatives; 377 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,406 total cases (783 confirmed, 623 probable); 4,367 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.8% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 5,242 total cases (4,396 confirmed, 846 probable); 17,557 negatives; 136 deaths; 41.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,183 total cases (1,972 confirmed, 211 probable); 5,829 negatives; 88 deaths; 35% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 32 new cases; 16,562 total cases (14,318 confirmed, 2,244 probable); 57,081 negatives; 299 deaths; 44.6% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 5,499 total cases (5,192 confirmed, 307 probable); 15,882 negatives; 183 deaths; 41.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 3,947 total cases (3,067 confirmed, 880 probable); 11,590 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 90 new cases; 48,267 total cases (39,247 confirmed, 9,020 probable); 170,979 negatives; 840 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 13):
- 17013: 2,565 positives, 13,383 negatives - +21 since Aug. 9
- 17015: 1,562 positives, 6,626 negatives - +9 since Aug. 9
- 17050: 2,486 positives, 13,563 negatives - +13 since Aug. 9
- 17055: 2,862 positives, 16,315 negatives - +14 since Aug. 9
- 17011: 2,689 positives, 13,345 negatives - +12 since Aug. 9
- 17007: 387 positives, 1,665 negatives - +5 since Aug. 9
- 17065: 260 positives, 1,182 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17324: 255 positives, 1,262 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17241: 677 positives, 3,094 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17257: 1,800 positives, 6,701 negatives - +11 since Aug. 9
- 17240: 161 positives, 611 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17025: 1,133 positives, 5,264 negatives - +11 since Aug. 9
- 17070: 1,108 positives, 5,125 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17043: 379 positives, 1,947 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17019: 1,258 positives, 5,234 negatives - +9 since Aug. 9
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 6 - Aug. 12):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.6 (57.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (7.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.4 (81.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.3 (63.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (7.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 113.5 (61.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.7 (69.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 85.3 (61.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (45.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.9 (60.1 previous 7 days)
