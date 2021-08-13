DOH: 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday for Cumberland County; Dauphin County reports 100 new cases

The southcentral region reported 330 cases Friday, with more than half of the cases coming from two of the region's 13 counties. Dauphin County reported 100 new cases (the first time in triple digits for Dauphin for a single day's report since April 30) and York County reported 90.

On the Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Dauphin County saw its percent positivity increase to 10.5% for the week of Aug. 6-12 (up from 7.1% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 113.5 (up from 61.8 the previous week).

Adams, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties have high rates of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifications for community spread. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 54.9% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 63.3% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.