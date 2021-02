DOH: 37 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Cumberland County in Thursday's data release.

Thursday's report, following the snow storm on Sunday and Monday, included only 109 total test results, including 26 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (72) and confirmed positive tests (11) Thursday, the county saw about 13% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 122.86 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 699.77. Both the seven-day average and the 14-day per capita rate are affected by last week's inclusion of backlogged testing data in the daily reports. Tests included in that data date back as far as Dec. 20.

There were 59 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report, with 11 in intensive care units, and four on ventilators. That's the lowest single-day hospitalization count in the county since Nov. 29, helping the county's lowest 14-day average hospitalizations since Dec. 5.

As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 10,203 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 3,130 full vaccines (both doses) administered.