DOH: 36 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Friday, hospitalizations drop to 9

Cumberland County reported no new deaths in Friday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has four reported deaths in April.

There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's update from the Department of Health, three fewer than Thursday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.8.

There is one adult in intensive care and two on ventilators. Thirty adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 22 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department reported 36 cases for Cumberland County Thursday, the highest single-day total since March 4. The county now has 11 straight days of double digit cases. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 21.6. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped three to three patients Friday, with seven of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by three to 20 patients Friday, with 33 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (April 29)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 70% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 74% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77.4% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.4% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 25)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 6.0% for the week of April 15-21, up from 4.8% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.9% two weeks ago and 3.1% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 26.0, up from 22.5 the previous week, 19.3 two weeks ago and 14.6 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 6.0%. Huntingdon County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 39.9.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 20.5%, up from 13.4% one week ago. Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 261.9.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 29):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 16 new cases; 24,926 total cases (20,985 confirmed, 3,941 probable); 47,806 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 24,926 total cases (20,985 confirmed, 3,941 probable); 47,806 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 10,998 total cases (7,403 confirmed, 3,595 probable); 13,702 negatives; 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 10,998 total cases (7,403 confirmed, 3,595 probable); 13,702 negatives; 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 6 new cases; 29,767 total cases (23,905 confirmed, 5,862 probable); 50,541 negatives; 615 deaths (+1); 52.5% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 29,767 total cases (23,905 confirmed, 5,862 probable); 50,541 negatives; 615 deaths (+1); 52.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 36 new cases; 51,260 total cases (39,047 confirmed, 12,213 probable); 112,227 negatives; 892 deaths; 70% of county population vaccinated

36 new cases; 51,260 total cases (39,047 confirmed, 12,213 probable); 112,227 negatives; 892 deaths; 70% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 41 new cases; 59,351 total cases (49,577 confirmed, 9,774 probable); 137,150 negatives; 963 deaths; 63.6% of county population vaccinated

41 new cases; 59,351 total cases (49,577 confirmed, 9,774 probable); 137,150 negatives; 963 deaths; 63.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 12 new cases; 40,500 total cases (33,684 confirmed, 6,816 probable); 69,720 negatives; 694 deaths (+1); 49.5% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 40,500 total cases (33,684 confirmed, 6,816 probable); 69,720 negatives; 694 deaths (+1); 49.5% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,135 total cases (2,246 confirmed, 1,889 probable); 5,433 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,135 total cases (2,246 confirmed, 1,889 probable); 5,433 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 11,549 total cases (9,618 confirmed, 1,931 probable); 23,853 negatives; 246 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 11,549 total cases (9,618 confirmed, 1,931 probable); 23,853 negatives; 246 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 4,775 total cases (4,398 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,316 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,775 total cases (4,398 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,316 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 13 new cases; 36,739 total cases (31,859 confirmed, 4,880 probable); 67,326 negatives; 518 deaths; 56.2% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 36,739 total cases (31,859 confirmed, 4,880 probable); 67,326 negatives; 518 deaths; 56.2% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 12,321 total cases (11,696 confirmed, 625 probable); 18,577 negatives; 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 12,321 total cases (11,696 confirmed, 625 probable); 18,577 negatives; 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 8,852 total cases (6,967 confirmed, 1,885 probable); 14,734 negatives; 184 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 8,852 total cases (6,967 confirmed, 1,885 probable); 14,734 negatives; 184 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 75 new cases; 119,413 total cases (99,888 confirmed; 19,525 probable); 208,574 negatives; 1,498 deaths; 59.3% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.6 (50.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 24.3 (46.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 26.0 (22.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (15.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 4.1% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.0 (21.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.2 (22.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 3.5% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13.0 (8.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.1 (38.1 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.