DOH: 36 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths reported for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County in Saturday's data release.
Saturday's report included 131 total test results, with 17 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (95) and confirmed positive tests (19), the county saw about 16.7% of its tests come back positive.
As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 20,472 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 17,737 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
Cumberland County did show two positive rate adjustments in the Health Department's weekly update Friday of it COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard for the week of March 5-11.
The county's percent positivity for the week dropped to 4.8%, the first time the rate has dropped below 5% since the week ending Oct. 22. The county's incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 93.9, the first time that rate has dropped below 100 since the week ending Nov. 5.
In the southcentral region for Saturday, only York County (104) reported triple digit new cases, with Dauphin County reporting 47.
Pennsylvania reported 2,840 additional new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday's report and 43 more deaths. Mifflin County reported the highest number of new deaths with two.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 13):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 22 new cases; 7,586 total cases (6,471 confirmed, 1,115 probable); 31,428 negatives; 155 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 8 new cases; 3,876 total cases (2,817 confirmed, 1,059 probable); 9,013 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 15 new cases; 10,801 total cases (8,787 confirmed, 2,014 probable); 35,264 negatives; 305 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 36 new cases; 17,104 total cases (14,061 confirmed, 3,043 probable); 70,601 negatives; 486 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 47 new cases; 21,300 total cases (18,994 confirmed, 2,306 probable); 90,808 negatives; 505 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 35 new cases; 12,872 total cases (11,095 confirmed, 1,777 probable); 45,058 negatives; 332 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,156 total cases (661 confirmed, 495 probable); 3,433 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 4,436 total cases (3,743 confirmed, 693 probable); 13,709 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 1,857 total cases (1,677 confirmed, 180 probable); 4,668 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 34 new cases; 13,193 total cases (11,570 confirmed, 1,623 probable); 44,524 negatives; 262 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new cases; 4,666 total cases (4,432 confirmed, 234 probable); 12,889 negatives; 174 deaths (+2)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 7 new cases; 2,995 total cases (2,438 confirmed, 557 probable); 9,477 negatives; 86 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 104 new cases; 37,029 total cases (30,919 confirmed, 6,110 probable); 134,149 negatives; 742 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 13):
- 17013: 2,044 positives, 10,621 negatives - +1 since March 12
- 17015: 1,302 positives, 5,384 negatives - +2 since March 12
- 17050: 2,052 positives, 10,525 negatives - +5 since March 12
- 17055: 2,342 positives, 13,161 negatives - +3 since March 12
- 17011: 2,294 positives, 11,088 negatives - +3 since March 12
- 17007: 327 positives, 1,301 negatives - +1 since March 12
- 17065: 215 positives, 933 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17324: 203 positives, 1,002 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17241: 523 positives, 2,606 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17257: 1,540 positives, 5,186 negatives - +3 since March 12
- 17240: 137 positives, 483 negatives - +1 since March 12
- 17025: 916 positives, 4,191 negatives - +1 since March 12
- 17070: 895 positives, 4,133 negatives - +3 since March 12
- 17043: 311 positives, 1,546 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17019: 976 positives, 4,298 negatives - +2 since March 12
- 17266: 19 positives, 93 negatives - +1 since March 12
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 5-March 11):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (5.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.5 (105.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 129.1 (101.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 93.9 (213.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.6 (112.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (5.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 92.2 (81.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 107.2 (99.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.4 (80.0 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 105.3 (103.8 previous 7 days)