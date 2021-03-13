DOH: 36 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths reported for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County in Saturday's data release.

Saturday's report included 131 total test results, with 17 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (95) and confirmed positive tests (19), the county saw about 16.7% of its tests come back positive.

There were 36 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report, with two in intensive care units, and four on ventilators.

As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 20,472 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 17,737 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

Cumberland County did show two positive rate adjustments in the Health Department's weekly update Friday of it COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard for the week of March 5-11.

The county's percent positivity for the week dropped to 4.8%, the first time the rate has dropped below 5% since the week ending Oct. 22. The county's incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 93.9, the first time that rate has dropped below 100 since the week ending Nov. 5.