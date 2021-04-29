DOH: 35 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 35 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional death for Cumberland County.

Thursday's report included 259 total test results, with nine new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (224) and confirmed positive tests (26), the county saw about 10.4% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 49.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 301.93.

There were 45 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (down seven from Wednesday), with four in intensive care units, and eight on ventilators.

As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 48,692 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 61,686 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 29.34% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.

In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County had 142 new cases, Dauphin County 75 new cases and Lebanon County 47 new cases.

The DOH confirmed Wednesday there were 3,686 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 57 new deaths.

