DOH: 35 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 35 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional death for Cumberland County.
Thursday's report included 259 total test results, with nine new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (224) and confirmed positive tests (26), the county saw about 10.4% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 49.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 301.93.
There were 45 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (down seven from Wednesday), with four in intensive care units, and eight on ventilators.
As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 48,692 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 61,686 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 29.34% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.
In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County had 142 new cases, Dauphin County 75 new cases and Lebanon County 47 new cases.
The DOH confirmed Wednesday there were 3,686 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 57 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for April 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 24 new cases; 9,074 total cases (7,579 confirmed, 1,495 probable); 34,505 negatives; 171 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 10 new cases; 4,321 total cases (3,065 confirmed, 1,256 probable); 9,783 negatives; 134 deaths (+2)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 29 new cases; 12,456 total cases (9,907 confirmed, 2,549 probable); 38,092 negatives; 322 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 35 new cases; 19,558 total cases (15,859 confirmed, 3,699 probable); 77,903 negatives; 511 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 75 new cases; 24,630 total cases (21,614 confirmed, 3,016 probable); 99,820 negatives; 536 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases; 14,626 total cases (12,470 confirmed, 2,156 probable); 49,661 negatives; 358 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,281 total cases (717 confirmed, 564 probable); 3,809 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 22 new cases; 4,873 total cases (4,096 confirmed, 777 probable); 15,504 negatives; 128 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 2,060 total cases (1,861 confirmed, 199 probable); 5,071 negatives; 82 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 47 new cases; 15,313 total cases (13,291 confirmed, 2,022 probable); 49,090 negatives; 280 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 19 new cases; 5,129 total cases (4,856 confirmed, 273 probable); 14,004 negatives; 176 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 3,622 total cases (2,840 confirmed, 782 probable); 10,354 negatives; 99 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 142 new cases; 43,963 total cases (36,195 confirmed, 7,768 probable); 148,893 negatives; 781 deaths (+3)
ZIP code-level counts (updated April 28):
- 17013: 2,308 positives, 11,687 negatives - +21 since April 23
- 17015: 1,457 positives, 5,833 negatives - +20 since April 23
- 17050: 2,336 positives, 11,579 negatives - +29 since April 23
- 17055: 2,677 positives, 14,957 negatives - +37 since April 23
- 17011: 2,533 positives, 12,098 negatives - +23 since April 23
- 17007: 359 positives, 1,444 negatives - +4 since April 23
- 17065: 240 positives, 1,035 negatives - +5 since April 23
- 17324: 233 positives, 1,095 negatives - +7 since April 23
- 17241: 609 positives, 2,813 negatives - +15 since April 23
- 17257: 1,681 positives, 5,745 negatives - +21 since April 23
- 17240: 148 positives, 526 negatives - +0 since April 23
- 17025: 1,030 positives, 4,616 negatives - +11 since April 23
- 17070: 1,025 positives, 4,489 negatives - +15 since April 23
- 17043: 353 positives, 1,701 negatives - +3 since April 23
- 17019: 1,148 positives, 4,671 negatives - +24 since April 23
- 17266: 19 positives, 99 negatives - +0 since April 23
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (April 16-April 22):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.6% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 165.3 (197.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (11.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.4 (208.7 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.3% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 116.4 (122.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 146.6 (181.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (9.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 119.3 (174.8 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 228.5 (236.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.1% last 7 days (13.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 112.4 (142.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 177.3 (199.3 previous 7 days)
