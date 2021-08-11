DOH: 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday for Cumberland County

Cumberland County added 34 cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,236.
Tuesday's report included 116 total test results, with 13 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (82) and confirmed positive tests (21), the county saw 20.4% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remained steady at 18 in Wednesday's report, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
The Health Department reported 1,811 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Monday. An additional 11 deaths were reported to bring the statewide death toll to 27,914.
Three of those deaths were reported in the southcentral region, with Lebanon County reporting two additional deaths and Dauphin County reporting one.
The southcentral region reported 309 cases Wednesday, with eight of them seeing double-digit case counts. York County had 57 cases, Dauphin County 48 cases, Adams 27 cases, Franklin County 23 cases, Lebanon County 20 cases, Juniata County 12 cases and Blair County 10 cases.
Adams, Bedford, Dauphin and Perry counties have "high" rates of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifications for community spread. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
Cumberland County remains in substantial community transmission.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 54.6% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 63% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant accounted for 76.2% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 and is expected to rise to 84.2% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 11):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 27 new cases; 10,021 total cases (8,265 confirmed, 1,756 probable); 39,458 negatives; 190 deaths; 43.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 4,818 total cases (3,352 confirmed, 1,466 probable); 10,773 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.9% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 13,654 total cases (10,706 confirmed, 2,948 probable); 41,898 negatives; 344 deaths; 41.6% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 34 new cases; 21,236 total cases (17,038 confirmed, 4,198 probable); 87,786 negatives; 531 deaths; 54.6% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 48 new cases; 26,857 total cases (23,318 confirmed, 3,539 probable); 113,847 negatives; 568 deaths (+1); 51.2% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 23 new cases; 15,827 total cases (13,399 confirmed, 2,428 probable); 58,165 negatives; 377 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,404 total cases (782 confirmed, 622 probable); 4,352 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 5,233 total cases (4,388 confirmed, 845 probable); 17,513 negatives; 136 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 12 new cases; 2,178 total cases (1,969 confirmed, 209 probable); 5,818 negatives; 88 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 20 new cases; 16,501 total cases (14,268 confirmed, 2,233 probable); 56,929 negatives; 298 deaths (+2); 44.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 5,490 total cases (5,184 confirmed, 306 probable); 15,840 negatives; 183 deaths; 41.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 3,931 total cases (3,058 confirmed, 873 probable); 11,558 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 57 new cases; 48,079 total cases (39,106 confirmed, 8,973 probable); 170,537 negatives; 840 deaths; 48.1% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 10):
- 17013: 2,552 positives, 13,348 negatives - +8 since Aug. 9
- 17015: 1,557 positives, 6,607 negatives - +4 since Aug. 9
- 17050: 2,479 positives, 13,492 negatives - +5 since Aug. 9
- 17055: 2,854 positives, 16,277 negatives - +6 since Aug. 9
- 17011: 2,682 positives, 13,306 negatives - +5 since Aug. 9
- 17007: 384 positives, 1,663 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17065: 260 positives, 1,178 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17324: 255 positives, 1,256 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17241: 676 positives, 3,089 negatives - +1 since Aug. 9
- 17257: 1,792 positives, 6,675 negatives - +3 since Aug. 9
- 17240: 161 positives, 609 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17025: 1,126 positives, 5,243 negatives - +4 since Aug. 9
- 17070: 1,108 positives, 5,115 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17043: 379 positives, 1,935 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
- 17019: 1,254 positives, 5,221 negatives - +5 since Aug. 9
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 23 - July 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.1 (33.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.8 (49.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.6 (34.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.0% last 7 days (5.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.4 (37.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 65.8 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 59.9 (34.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.4 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.3% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.6 (34.3 previous 7 days)
