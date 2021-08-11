DOH: 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday for Cumberland County

Cumberland County added 34 cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,236.

Tuesday's report included 116 total test results, with 13 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (82) and confirmed positive tests (21), the county saw 20.4% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remained steady at 18 in Wednesday's report, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

The Health Department reported 1,811 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Monday. An additional 11 deaths were reported to bring the statewide death toll to 27,914.

Three of those deaths were reported in the southcentral region, with Lebanon County reporting two additional deaths and Dauphin County reporting one.

The southcentral region reported 309 cases Wednesday, with eight of them seeing double-digit case counts. York County had 57 cases, Dauphin County 48 cases, Adams 27 cases, Franklin County 23 cases, Lebanon County 20 cases, Juniata County 12 cases and Blair County 10 cases.