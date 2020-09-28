DOH: 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Sunday-Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County.
The DOH stopped issuing updates on Sundays, so Monday's report includes two days of data for Sunday (16 new cases) and Monday (18 new cases).
It also follows the county's highest single-day case total of 29 on Saturday. In the cases reported for the county since Saturday, 21 came within the 17055 ZIP code (Upper Allen Township) and 11 from the 17011 ZIP code (Camp Hill).
In the past 14 days, 192 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 75.78 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, it's highest rate since Aug. 6. Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 16.14. That's the highest seven-day rolling average since Aug. 1.
Since they've returned to campus, Shippensburg University has reported 9 cases as of Sept. 24, five of which are listed as currently active. Messiah University has reported seven cases on its website as of Sept. 22. Dickinson College is fully remote.
The Health Department reported Monday that four patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Health Department reported 661 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Sunday-Monday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 3.7% for county results.
The southcentral region reported 223 positives in Monday's two-day report (131 Sunday and 92 Monday). York County reported 67 new cases, Lebanon County 34 new cases, Blair County 22 new cases, and Dauphin County 23 new cases.
The Health Department reported Monday that 108 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 65 in York County.
The Health Department reported 1,594 additional cases for Pennsylvania in Monday's two-day report, including four new deaths. Sunday featured 918 new cases and Monday featured 676 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Sept. 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 9 new cases Sunday, 2 new cases Monday; 835 total cases (806 confirmed, 29 probable); 15,620 negatives; 26 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases Sunday, 0 new cases Monday; 242 total cases (210 confirmed, 32 probable); 4,494 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 12 new cases Sunday, 10 new cases Monday; 689 total cases (666 confirmed, 23 probable); 17,063 negatives; 18 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases Sunday, 18 new cases Monday; 1,877 total cases (1,759 confirmed, 118 probable); 29,982 negatives; 77 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 5 new cases Sunday, 18 new cases Monday; 3,806 total cases (3,706 confirmed, 100 probable); 44,090 negatives; 181 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 11 new cases Sunday, 3 new cases Monday; 1,777 total cases (1,704 confirmed, 73 probable); 20,569 negatives; 50 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case Sunday, 2 new cases Monday; 50 total cases (47 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,224 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case each on Sunday and Monday; 404 total cases (393 confirmed, 11 probable); 6,126 negatives; 6 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases on Sunday and Monday; 191 total cases (180 confirmed, 11 probable); 2,299 negatives; 7 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 22 new cases Sunday, 12 new cases Monday; 2,049 total cases (1,973 confirmed, 76 probable); 19,504 negatives; 59 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases each on Sunday and Monday; 226 total cases (217 confirmed, 9 probable); 6,541 negatives; 2 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases Sunday, 1 new case Monday; 223 total cases (202 confirmed, 21 probable); 4,012 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 44 new cases Sunday, 23 new cases Monday; 4,851 total cases (4,711 confirmed, 140 probable); 59,261 negatives; 156 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Sept. 28):
- 17013: 251 positives, 4,498 negatives - +4 since Sept. 25
- 17015: 125 positives, 2,277 negatives - +5 since Sept. 25
- 17050: 249 positives, 3,754 negatives - +2 since Sept. 25
- 17055: 288 positives, 4,874 negatives - +21 since Sept. 25
- 17011: 309 positives, 5,338 negatives - +11 since Sept. 25
- 17007: 21 positives, 538 negatives - +1 since Sept. 25
- 17065: 20 positives, 349 negatives - +0 since Sept. 25
- 17324: 30 positives, 470 negatives - +0 since Sept. 25
- 17241: 79 positives, 1,371 negatives - +1 since Sept. 25
- 17257: 275 positives, 1,542 negatives - +2 since Sept. 25
- 17240: 21 positives, 158 negatives - +0 since Sept. 25
- 17025: 100 positives, 1,564 negatives - +1 since Sept. 25
- 17070: 99 positives, 1,588 negatives - +0 since Sept. 24
- 17043: 31 positives, 667 negatives - +0 since Sept. 25
- 17019: 72 positives, 1,807 negatives - +1 since Sept. 25
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Sept. 23 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; Fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; Fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; Fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; Fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 73 resident cases; 40 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 18-24):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 39.6 (43.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.6% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 50.6 (38.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 29.0 (28.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.8% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 36.1 (42.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.2 (43.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 63.0 (72.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (4.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.7 (30.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.4 (85.2 previous 7 days)
Concerned about COVID-19?
