DOH: 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Sunday-Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County.

The DOH stopped issuing updates on Sundays, so Monday's report includes two days of data for Sunday (16 new cases) and Monday (18 new cases).

It also follows the county's highest single-day case total of 29 on Saturday. In the cases reported for the county since Saturday, 21 came within the 17055 ZIP code (Upper Allen Township) and 11 from the 17011 ZIP code (Camp Hill).

In the past 14 days, 192 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 75.78 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, it's highest rate since Aug. 6. Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 16.14. That's the highest seven-day rolling average since Aug. 1.

Since they've returned to campus, Shippensburg University has reported 9 cases as of Sept. 24, five of which are listed as currently active. Messiah University has reported seven cases on its website as of Sept. 22. Dickinson College is fully remote.

The Health Department reported Monday that four patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.