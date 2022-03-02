DOH: 34 new cases of COVID-19, one new death reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

No county in the southcentral region had more than 35 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, though nearly every county in the Midstate had at least one new death associated with the disease.

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Cumberland County had 34 new cases of COVID-19, the highest new caseload in the region with York County seeing only 32 new cases Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the region, Dauphin County had 24 new cases, while Lebanon had 13, Franklin had eight, Adams had six and Perry had four.

Though the new caseload numbers are far below where they were two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control still lists Cumberland and a few other regional counties has having "high transmission" of COVID-19, according to the organization's online COVID tracker. As of Wednesday, it does list Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Lancaster and Juniata counties as having only "substantial" transmission.

Though new case numbers were down, there were still a number of new deaths reported. York County had six new deaths reported Wednesday, while two new deaths were reported in each Dauphin, Adams, Lebanon and Blair counties. One new death each was reported in Cumberland, Franklin, Juniata, Bedford and Mifflin counties.

The number of patients hospitalized in Cumberland County went up slightly, rising by one to 34 patients overall. Of those patients, five are in the ICU and six are on ventilators (one more since Tuesday). Of its 111 currently staffed ICU beds, 15 are still available.

Franklin County's hospitalizations fell by one to 20 patients overall Wednesday, with 14 of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU (one more than Tuesday) and three on ventilators (the same as Tuesday).

Dauphin County's hospitalizations rose by one to 43 patients overall Wednesday, with 32 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are six adults in the ICU (one fewer than Tuesday) and five on ventilators (three fewer than Tuesday).

Vaccine update (March 1)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 68.2% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.6% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.7% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 28)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 8% for the week of Feb. 18-24, down from 14.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 69.1, down from 160.2 the previous week, 188.7 two weeks ago and 352.1 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 13.1% (the fifth highest in the state and down from 14.8% the week before). Cameron and McKeon counties topped the state at 14.3%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 234, up from 185.8 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 25)

In its weekly update for the 25th week of the school year, the department reported 41 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, a decrease from the previous week's total of 71 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,490.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 2,025 cases reported during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, down from an increase of 3,183 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 252,840.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 2):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 24,578 total cases (20,711 confirmed, 3,867 probable); 46,754 negatives; 353 deaths (+2); 54.8% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 24,578 total cases (20,711 confirmed, 3,867 probable); 46,754 negatives; 353 deaths (+2); 54.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new case; 10,887 total cases (7,321 confirmed, 3,566 probable); 13,441 negatives; 270 deaths (+1); 38.5% of county population vaccinated

4 new case; 10,887 total cases (7,321 confirmed, 3,566 probable); 13,441 negatives; 270 deaths (+1); 38.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 19 new cases; 29,409 total cases (23,622 confirmed, 5,787 probable); 49,855 negatives; 596 deaths (+2); 51.8% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 29,409 total cases (23,622 confirmed, 5,787 probable); 49,855 negatives; 596 deaths (+2); 51.8% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 34 new cases; 50,489 total cases (38,502 confirmed, 11,987 probable); 109,756 negatives; 863 deaths (+1); 68.2% of county population vaccinated

34 new cases; 50,489 total cases (38,502 confirmed, 11,987 probable); 109,756 negatives; 863 deaths (+1); 68.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 24 new cases; 58,713 total cases (49,108 confirmed, 9,605 probable); 134,550 negatives; 935 deaths (+2); 62.1% of county population vaccinated

24 new cases; 58,713 total cases (49,108 confirmed, 9,605 probable); 134,550 negatives; 935 deaths (+2); 62.1% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 24 new cases; 40,091 total cases (33,334 confirmed, 6,757 probable); 67,759 negatives; 668 deaths (+1); 48.7% of county population vaccinated

24 new cases; 40,091 total cases (33,334 confirmed, 6,757 probable); 67,759 negatives; 668 deaths (+1); 48.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 4,084 total cases (2,218 confirmed, 1,866 probable); 5,262 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 4,084 total cases (2,218 confirmed, 1,866 probable); 5,262 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 11,411 total cases (9,504 confirmed, 1,907 probable); 23,065 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 11,411 total cases (9,504 confirmed, 1,907 probable); 23,065 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 4,737 total cases (4,361 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,110 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 4,737 total cases (4,361 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,110 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 13 new cases; 36,336 total cases (31,555 confirmed, 4,781 probable); 65,612 negatives; 502 deaths (+2); 55.1% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 36,336 total cases (31,555 confirmed, 4,781 probable); 65,612 negatives; 502 deaths (+2); 55.1% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new cases; 12,190 total cases (11,580 confirmed, 610 probable); 18,063 negatives; 272 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 12,190 total cases (11,580 confirmed, 610 probable); 18,063 negatives; 272 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 8,770 total cases (6,912 confirmed, 1,858 probable); 14,418 negatives; 180 deaths; 48.1% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 8,770 total cases (6,912 confirmed, 1,858 probable); 14,418 negatives; 180 deaths; 48.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 32 new cases; 117,867 total cases (98,621 confirmed; 19,243 probable); 203,465 negatives; 1,458 deaths (+6); 58.2% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.0 (179.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 6.7% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.6 (133.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 8.0% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.1 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.1 (121.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.9 (140.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.2 (122.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.3 (129.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 8.1% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.5 (152.3 previous 7 days)