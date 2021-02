DOH: 34 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Sunday; 38 new cases Monday

Cumberland County reported back-to-back days of COVID-19 case counts in the 30s with Monday's two-day release of data from the state Department of Health, marking 20 straight days of double-digit case counts for the county.

The department does not release data on Sundays, so Monday's report includes data released for Sunday and Monday.

Sunday, Cumberland County reported 34 new cases and no new deaths. That report included 158 total test results, with 4 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (124) and confirmed positive tests (30) Sunday, the county saw about 19% of its tests come back positive.

Monday, Cumberland County reported 38 cases and no new deaths. That report included 98 total test results, with 19 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (60) and confirmed positive tests (19) Monday, the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 56.71, its lowest rate since Nov. 10. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 338.24.

There were 73 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with 11 in intensive care units, and 12 on ventilators.