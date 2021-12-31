DOH: 337 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday as Cumberland County reaches new high for seven-day average

Cumberland County saw 337 new cases reported in Friday's update from the state Department of Health to close out 2021.

According to the department's open data site, the high case counts this week have resulted in the highest seven-day average since the start of the pandemic in the county. The seven-day average as of Dec. 30 is 214.4 cases. The previous high was 211.1 on Dec. 15, 2020.

No deaths were reported in the county.

Friday's report included 400 test results for Cumberland County, with 101 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (68) and confirmed positive tests (236), the county saw 77.6% of its tests come back positive.

The county had 128 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Friday's update, one fewer than was reported Thursday. There are 15 patients in the county in the ICU, one fewer than Thursday, and 12 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, which is the same as Thursday. Twelve of the 114 adult ICU beds currently staffed in the county are available.

Cumberland County's case count was again the third highest in the region, with York County seeing the highest increase at 1,196 cases and Dauphin County seeing 505 cases.

Other counties in the region seeing triple-digit case counts include Lebanon County with 295 cases, Adams County with 244 cases and Franklin County with 238 cases.

Dauphin County saw another increase in hospitalizations in Friday's update with 203 patients in the hospital, four more than Thursday. Of those patients, 48 were in the ICU (a decrease of four) and 36 were on ventilators (an increase of one since the last update Thursday). Of the 198 beds currently staffed in the county, 18 were still available.

As of Friday, 104 patients were in the hospital in Franklin County (14 fewer than Thursday). Of those patients, 28 were in the ICU (the same as Thursday) and 23 were on ventilators (the same as Thursday). Of its 40 currently staffed ICU beds, five were still available in the county.

Vaccine update

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 64.7% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 68.4% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 72.8% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots. Though the percentage of people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are high, the CDC said Thursday that only 29.9% of the county's total population has received a booster vaccine.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 21.4% for the week of Dec. 24-30, up from 16.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 416.4, up from 387.6 the previous week.

Lebanon County has the second highest positivity rate at 31.3%, an increase from 22.6% the previous week. York County has the sixth highest rate at 29.5%, an increase from 23% the previous week. Adams County is tenth in the state with a postivity rate of 28.1%.

York County has the fifth highest incidence rate in the state at 848.2, a decrease from last week's rate of 932. Adams County has the seventh highest at 826.1, which represents a drop from last week's 1297.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 24-30 at 1.6%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 74.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 17th week of the school year, the department reported 173 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 15-21, an increase of 17 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,346.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,982 cases reported during the week of Dec. 15-21, compared to 9,870 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 123,427.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 29)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 178 total cases (171 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of eight cases since Monday. Of the known-status adult patients (24 are unknown status), 32 are fully vaccinated (18.7%) with six in an ICU and one on ventilators; 115 are nonvaccinated (67.3%) with 34 adults in an ICU and 21 adults on a ventilator. Six unvaccinated children are hospitalized with three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Three are fully vaccinated adults (none are in the ICU or on a ventilator) and 22 are unvaccinated adults (one is in the ICU and one is on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients, all of them unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 31):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 244 new cases; 18,341 total cases (15,062 confirmed, 3,279 probable); 45,471 negatives; 274 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 62 new cases; 8,761 total cases (5,894 confirmed, 2,867 probable); 13,316 negatives; 226 deaths; 37% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 83 new cases; 22,985 total cases (18,169 confirmed, 4,816 probable); 49,493 negatives; 499 deaths (+3); 49.5% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 337 new cases; 36,898 total cases (28,298 confirmed, 8,600 probable); 108,732 negatives; 721 deaths; 64.7% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 505 new cases; 43,920 total cases (37,022 confirmed, 6,898 probable); 134,738 negatives; 758 deaths (+2); 58.6% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 238 new cases; 29,682 total cases (24,172 confirmed, 5,510 probable); 65,931 negatives; 550 deaths (+1); 46.2% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 18 new cases; 3,142 total cases (1,515 confirmed, 1,627 probable); 5,193 negatives; 49 deaths; 33.9% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 32 new cases; 8,475 total cases (6,938 confirmed, 1,537 probable); 22,624 negatives; 203 deaths (+1); 48.5% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 18 new cases; 3,815 total cases (3,497 confirmed, 318 probable); 7,008 negatives; 147 deaths (+1); 38.2% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 295 new cases; 27,333 total cases (23,460 confirmed, 3,873 probable); 65,271 negatives; 400 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 49 new cases; 9,241 total cases (8,753 confirmed, 488 probable); 18,396 negatives; 238 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 58 new cases; 6,846 total cases (5,341 confirmed, 1,505 probable); 14,277 negatives; 154 deaths (+4); 45.5% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 1,196 new cases; 86,112 total cases (70,410 confirmed; 15,702 probable); 201,590 negatives; 1,195 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 31):

17013: 4,274 positives, 16,739 negatives - +140 since Dec. 24

17015: 2,616 positives, 8,262 negatives - +103 since Dec. 24

17050: 4,093 positives, 17,655 negatives - +171 since Dec. 24

17055: 4,577 positives, 19,323 negatives - +165 since Dec. 24

17011: 4,119 positives, 16,021 negatives - +153 since Dec. 24

17007: 650 positives, 2,148 negatives - +32 since Dec. 24

17065: 486 positives, 1,453 negatives - +20 since Dec. 24

17324: 542 positives, 1,444 negatives - +27 since Dec. 24

17241: 1,209 positives, 3,566 negatives - +50 since Dec. 24

17257: 3,230 positives, 8,056 negatives - +152 since Dec. 24

17240: 328 positives, 736 negatives - +10 since Dec. 24

17025: 1,941 positives, 6,760 negatives - +68 since Dec. 24

17070: 1,842 positives, 6,267 negatives - +71 since Dec. 24

17043: 629 positives, 2,407 negatives - +27 since Dec. 24

17019: 2,248 positives, 6,358 negatives - +71 since Dec. 24

17266: 44 positives, 148 negatives - +1 since Dec. 24

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart's last update on Dec. 17.

Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart's last update on Dec. 17.

Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart's last update on Dec. 16.

South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart's last update on Dec. 17.

West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

Dickinson College: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

Messiah University: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 24.5% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 607.4 (416.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 28.1% last 7 days (23% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 826.1 (1,297 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 21.4% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 416.4 (387.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 27.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 535.4 (343.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 24.9% last 7 days (23.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 663.8 (1,498.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.3% last 7 days (22.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 795.5 (722.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 27.3% last 7 days (20% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.5 (289.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 29.5% last 7 days (23% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (23% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 848.2 (932 previous 7 days)