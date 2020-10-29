DOH: 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Thursday; number of deaths rise in region

The latest update on COVID-19 cases from the state shows smaller increases Thursday, though more counties in the southcentral region saw increases in the number of deaths.
The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County. The county was one of the few in the region to see an increase in the number of cases Thursday compared to the rest of the week, though the number of tests didn't increase along with it. Just judging by the number of negative and positive tests reported, about 13.8% of the county's tests came back positive.
Though the county saw an increase in the number of cases and an increase in percent positivity, it did not see an increase in the number of deaths.
Eight counties in the southcentral region saw an increase in the number of deaths, with Adams, Bedford, Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon and Lebanon counties each seeing one new death, York County seeing two new deaths, and Blair County seeing two new deaths.
Blair County also saw an increase from previous days with 31 new cases, and Huntingdon and Dauphin counties also saw increases in the 30s in Thursday's report. Franklin County almost reached that level with 29 new cases.
York County saw 61 new cases, which is a lower increase than the last two days for the county.
Lebanon County had also been seeing increasing cases, but its new caseload only grew by 19 in the latest report.
Double-digit increases were also reported in Mifflin County and Adams County.
Overall, there were 2,202 new cases in Pennsylvania and 44 new deaths across the state. The single-day number of new deaths is the highest it's been in the state since June 24.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 11 new cases; 1,144 total cases (1,108 confirmed, 36 probable); 18,793 negatives; 28 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 404 total cases (336 confirmed, 68 probable); 5,485 negatives; 7 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 31 new cases; 1,268 total cases (1,203 confirmed, 65 probable); 21,475 negatives; 31 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 33 new cases; 2,500 total cases (2,335 confirmed, 165 probable); 37,906 negatives; 79 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 34 new cases; 4,852 total cases (4,712 confirmed, 140 probable); 54,309 negatives; 196 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 29 new cases; 2,219 total cases (2,135 confirmed, 84 probable); 25,065 negatives; 54 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 83 total cases (74 confirmed, 9 probable); 1,557 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 36 new cases; 993 total cases (900 confirmed, 93 probable); 7,905 negatives; 18 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 241 total cases (221 confirmed, 20 probable); 2,919 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 19 new cases; 3,057 total cases (2,952 confirmed, 105 probable); 24,672 negatives; 67 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 15 new cases; 411 total cases (381 confirmed, 30 probable); 7,990 negatives; 3 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 363 total cases (328 confirmed, 35 probable); 5,273 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 61 new cases; 6,545 total cases (6,320 confirmed, 225 probable); 74,018 negatives; 205 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 29):
- 17013: 339 positives, 5,584 negatives - +35 since Oct. 23
- 17015: 190 positives, 2,839 negatives - +14 since Oct. 23
- 17050: 408 positives, 5,380 negatives - +25 since Oct. 23
- 17055: 383 positives, 6,497 negatives - +17 since Oct. 23
- 17011: 382 positives, 6,476 negatives - +19 since Oct. 23
- 17007: 26 positives, 714 negatives - +3 since Oct. 23
- 17065: 34 positives, 456 negatives - +4 since Oct. 23
- 17324: 39 positives, 568 negatives - +1 since Oct. 23
- 17241: 114 positives, 1,621 negatives - +10 since Oct. 23
- 17257: 331 positives, 2,018 negatives - +16 since Oct. 23
- 17240: 23 positives, 185 negatives - +1 since Oct. 23
- 17025: 145 positives, 2,031 negatives - +11 since Oct. 23
- 17070: 129 positives, 2,091 negatives - +8 since Oct. 23
- 17043: 39 positives, 843 negatives - +0 since Oct. 23
- 17019: 113 positives, 2,398 negatives - +18 since Oct. 23
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 20 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 44 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 5 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 16-Oct. 22):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 5% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 79.1 (69.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.6 (45.7 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.2 (58.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.3 (81.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.5 (61.4 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.7% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 169.1 (157.8 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (8.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.4 (82.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (4.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.0 (75.0 previous 7 days)
