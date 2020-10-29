DOH: 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Thursday; number of deaths rise in region

The latest update on COVID-19 cases from the state shows smaller increases Thursday, though more counties in the southcentral region saw increases in the number of deaths.

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County. The county was one of the few in the region to see an increase in the number of cases Thursday compared to the rest of the week, though the number of tests didn't increase along with it. Just judging by the number of negative and positive tests reported, about 13.8% of the county's tests came back positive.

Though the county saw an increase in the number of cases and an increase in percent positivity, it did not see an increase in the number of deaths.

Eight counties in the southcentral region saw an increase in the number of deaths, with Adams, Bedford, Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon and Lebanon counties each seeing one new death, York County seeing two new deaths, and Blair County seeing two new deaths.

Blair County also saw an increase from previous days with 31 new cases, and Huntingdon and Dauphin counties also saw increases in the 30s in Thursday's report. Franklin County almost reached that level with 29 new cases.