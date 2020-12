DOH: 325 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death reported Saturday

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that Cumberland County saw 325 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the last two days.

There was no report Friday because of the Christmas holiday.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (443) and confirmed positive tests (318), the county saw about 41.8% of its tests come back positive Thursday.

Saturday's report snaps a streak of at least 24 straight days with a COVID-19-related death in the county. The DOH report did not indicate when the latest death, the only one reported Saturday in Cumberland County, was Thursday or Friday.

For December, the county has reported 142 deaths in 26 days after reporting 53 deaths in 30 days in November.

There were 176 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saturday's report, a decrease of two patients since Thursday. Of those, 28 are in the ICU, a decrease of one, and 21 are on ventilators, an increase of two.