DOH: 32 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County in Wednesday's data release.
Wednesday's report included 157 total test results, with 11 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (125) and confirmed positive tests (21), the county saw about 14% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 40.00, the lowest number since Nov. 7. The seven-day rate is now fully removed from last weekend's single-day spike in cases (393 cases for the county on Feb. 27) due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at SCI Camp Hill prison.
Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 372.18, still influenced by the Feb. 27 case total.
According to the Department of Corrections dashboard as of Monday, SCI Camp Hill had 381 active cases of the virus — 347 from inmates and 34 from employees — with four deaths. The Department of Corrections showed in January a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system.
As of Wednesday's data, the Health Department says 18,723 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 15,033 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County had 129 new cases, Dauphin County 47 new cases and Franklin County 42 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 10):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 26 new cases; 7,502 total cases (6,408 confirmed, 1,094 probable); 31,209 negatives; 155 deaths (+2)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 7 new cases; 3,854 total cases (2,801 confirmed, 1,053 probable); 8,957 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 12 new cases; 10,753 total cases (8,755 confirmed, 1,998 probable); 35,044 negatives; 305 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 32 new cases; 16,932 total cases (13,942 confirmed, 2,990 probable); 70,238 negatives; 486 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 47 new cases; 21,128 total cases (18,887 confirmed, 2,241 probable); 90,280 negatives; 502 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 42 new cases; 12,767 total cases (11,021 confirmed, 1,746 probable); 44,781 negatives; 329 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,147 total cases (660 confirmed, 487 probable); 3,403 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 24 new cases; 4,415 total cases (3,725 confirmed, 690 probable); 13,614 negatives; 125 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 1,849 total cases (1,669 confirmed, 180 probable); 4,634 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 34 new cases; 13,090 total cases (11,488 confirmed, 1,602 probable); 44,272 negatives; 261 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new case; 4,638 total cases (4,404 confirmed, 234 probable); 12,779 negatives; 172 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 7 new cases; 2,976 total cases (2,428 confirmed, 548 probable); 9,415 negatives; 86 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 129 new cases; 36,669 total cases (30,660 confirmed, 6,009 probable); 133,263 negatives; 737 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 10):
- 17013: 2,023 positives, 10,573 negatives - +5 since March 6
- 17015: 1,292 positives, 5,358 negatives - +6 since March 6
- 17050: 2,036 positives, 10,455 negatives - +22 since March 6
- 17055: 2,323 positives, 13,107 negatives - +14 since March 6
- 17011: 2,277 positives, 11,039 negatives - +9 since March 6
- 17007: 322 positives, 1,288 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17065: 214 positives, 931 negatives - +3 since March 6
- 17324: 202 positives, 996 negatives - +3 since March 6
- 17241: 517 positives, 2,595 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17257: 1,536 positives, 5,138 negatives - +4 since March 6
- 17240: 136 positives, 481 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17025: 906 positives, 4,169 negatives - +7 since March 6
- 17070: 882 positives, 4,119 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17043: 305 positives, 1,531 negatives - +9 since March 6
- 17019: 971 positives, 4,260 negatives - +8 since March 6
- 17266: 18 positives, 92 negatives - +0 since March 6
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 26-March 4):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (103.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.7% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (121.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 213.1 (102.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.4% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.7 (114.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.6% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.3 (83.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (107.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.0% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.8 (107.6 previous 7 days)
