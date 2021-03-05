DOH: 32 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.
Friday's report included 258 total test results, with 2 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (226) and confirmed positive tests (30), the county saw about 11.7% of its tests come back positive.
The county's percent positivity and incidence rate both rose on the DOH COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard weekly update Friday following last week's outbreak at SCI Camp Hill prison, which led to 393 new cases for the county last Saturday.
The county's percent positivity for the week rose to 8.8% (up from 5.8%) and its incidence rate per 100,000 people rose to 213.1 (up from 102.2).
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 92.57. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 395.07. Both numbers are also influenced by the recent COVID outbreak at SCI Camp Hill.
According to the Department of Corrections dashboard as of Thursday, SCI Camp Hill had 389 total active cases of the virus — 352 from inmates and 37 from employees, with four deaths. The Department of Corrections showed in January a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system.
There were 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county as of Thursday, with five in intensive care units, and two on ventilators.
As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 17,591 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 12,764 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Friday, York County had 120 new cases and three deaths, Dauphin County had 80 cases and Huntingdon County had 53 cases. Fulton County reported no new cases.
The DOH reported 2,757 new cases for Pennsylvania Friday with 43 new deaths. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 19 – February 25 stood at 6.3%.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 5):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 21 new cases; 7,378 total cases (6,313 confirmed, 1,065 probable); 30,877 negatives; 152 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 3,831 total cases (2,785 confirmed, 1,046 probable); 8,917 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 17 new cases; 10,677 total cases (8,694 confirmed, 1,983 probable); 34,788 negatives; 302 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 32 new cases; 16,734 total cases (13,802 confirmed, 2,932 probable); 69,647 negatives; 484 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 80 new cases; 20,833 total cases (18,655 confirmed, 2,178 probable); 89,309 negatives; 499 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 25 new cases; 12,645 total cases (10,927 confirmed, 1,718 probable); 44,295 negatives; 326 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,138 total cases (652 confirmed, 486 probable); 3,384 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 53 new cases; 4,308 total cases (3,630 confirmed, 678 probable); 13,428 negatives; 124 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 1,836 total cases (1,656 confirmed, 180 probable); 4,597 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 29 new cases; 12,952 total cases (11,370 confirmed, 1,582 probable); 43,769 negatives; 259 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new cases; 4,616 total cases (4,384 confirmed, 232 probable); 12,649 negatives; 170 deaths.
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 10 new cases; 2,928 total cases (2,397 confirmed, 531 probable); 9,314 negatives; 86 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 120 new cases; 36,256 total cases (30,348 confirmed, 5,908 probable); 131,703 negatives; 731 deaths (+3)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 4):
- 17013: 2,004 positives, 10,505 negatives - +25 since Feb. 26
- 17015: 1,281 positives, 5,289 negatives - +21 since Feb. 26
- 17050: 2,008 positives, 10,226 negatives - +37 since Feb. 26
- 17055: 2,299 positives, 12,968 negatives - +45 since Feb. 26
- 17011: 2,257 positives, 11,015 negatives - +54 since Feb. 26
- 17007: 315 positives, 1,259 negatives - +1 since Feb. 26
- 17065: 212 positives, 922 negatives - +3 since Feb. 26
- 17324: 198 positives, 976 negatives - +3 since Feb. 26
- 17241: 513 positives, 2,564 negatives - +4 since Feb. 26
- 17257: 1,530 positives, 5,102 negatives - +17 since Feb. 26
- 17240: 134 positives, 477 negatives - +2 since Feb. 26
- 17025: 895 positives, 4,124 negatives - +8 since Feb. 26
- 17070: 879 positives, 4,058 negatives - +5 since Feb. 26
- 17043: 292 positives, 1,499 negatives - +4 since Feb. 26
- 17019: 957 positives, 4,184 negatives - +15 since Feb. 26
- 17266: 17 positives, 92 negatives - +0 since Feb. 26
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Feb. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 135 resident cases; 88 staff cases; 49 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from last report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 64 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Jan. 29)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 38 resident cases; fewer than 15 staff cases; less than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 113 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 80 staff cases; 52 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 105 resident cases; 90 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 26 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 47 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 26-March 4):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (103.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.7% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (121.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 213.1 (102.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.4% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.7 (114.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.6% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.3 (83.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (107.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.0% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.8 (107.6 previous 7 days)
