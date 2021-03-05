DOH: 32 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.

Friday's report included 258 total test results, with 2 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (226) and confirmed positive tests (30), the county saw about 11.7% of its tests come back positive.

The county's percent positivity and incidence rate both rose on the DOH COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard weekly update Friday following last week's outbreak at SCI Camp Hill prison, which led to 393 new cases for the county last Saturday.

The county's percent positivity for the week rose to 8.8% (up from 5.8%) and its incidence rate per 100,000 people rose to 213.1 (up from 102.2).

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 92.57. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 395.07. Both numbers are also influenced by the recent COVID outbreak at SCI Camp Hill.