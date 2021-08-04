DOH: 31 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

York County reported 56 new cases Wednesday, marking its highest single-day case count since June 10. Other counties in the region seeing double digit cases counts include Dauphin County with 31, Franklin County with 21, Lebanon County with 20 and Adams County with 13.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remained steady at eight in Wednesday's report with no one in intensive care or on a ventilator.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.8% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 62.1% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically-sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.