DOH: 31 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County's daily case counts continue to hold at levels not seen in more than two months.
The Department of Health reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday to bring the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 20,982.
The last time the county saw back-to-back single-day counts greater than 30 in the DOH daily report was May 13-14.
No additional deaths were reported, so the death toll remains at 531 for the county.
Wednesday's report included 152 total test results, with 10 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (121) and confirmed positive tests (21), the county saw 14.8% of its tests come back positive.
The Health Department reported 1,493 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths for the state Wednesday. To date, 1.23 million cases have been reported in the state along with 27,883 deaths.
The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 198 cases Wednesday.
Five counties in the region are now considered by the CDC to be in substantial community spread, meaning that mask wearing is recommended indoors regardless of vaccination status. Those counties are Cumberland, Dauphin, Adams, Lebanon and York.
York County reported 56 new cases Wednesday, marking its highest single-day case count since June 10. Other counties in the region seeing double digit cases counts include Dauphin County with 31, Franklin County with 21, Lebanon County with 20 and Adams County with 13.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remained steady at eight in Wednesday's report with no one in intensive care or on a ventilator.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.8% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 62.1% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically-sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant accounted for 76.2% of genetically-sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 and is expected to rise to 84.2%when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 4):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 13 new cases; 9,893 total cases (8,164 confirmed, 1,729 probable); 39,059 negatives; 190 deaths; 43.2% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 4,777 total cases (3,323 confirmed, 1,454 probable); 10,710 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 13,589 total cases (10,666 confirmed, 2,923 probable); 41,684 negatives; 344 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 31 new cases; 20,982 total cases (16,854 confirmed, 4,128 probable); 86,936 negatives; 531 deaths; 53.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 31 new cases; 26,519 total cases (23,057 confirmed, 3,462 probable); 112,968 negatives; 565 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 21 new cases; 15,664 total cases (13,266 confirmed, 2,398 probable); 57,574 negatives; 377 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,396 total cases (781 confirmed, 615 probable); 4,309 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 9 new cases; 5,213 total cases (4,369 confirmed, 844 probable); 17,379 negatives; 136 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,159 total cases (1,952 confirmed, 207 probable); 5,750 negatives; 88 deaths; 34.3% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 20 new cases; 16,380 total cases (14,170 confirmed, 2,210 probable); 56,405 negatives; 295 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 5,472 total cases (5,167 confirmed, 305 probable); 15,721 negatives; 183 deaths; 41.1% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 5 new cases; 3,886 total cases (3,024 confirmed, 862 probable); 11,485 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 56 new cases; 47,671 total cases (38,795 confirmed, 8,876 probable); 168,995 negatives; 838 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 4):
- 17013: 2,523 positives, 13,212 negatives - +17 since Aug. 2
- 17015: 1,542 positives, 6,528 negatives - +6 since Aug. 2
- 17050: 2,453 positives, 13,330 negatives - +1 since Aug. 2
- 17055: 2,836 positives, 16,116 negatives - +4 since Aug. 2
- 17011: 2,650 positives, 13,189 negatives - +8 since Aug. 2
- 17007: 375 positives, 1,647 negatives - +1 since Aug. 2
- 17065: 258 positives, 1,166 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,244 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17241: 665 positives, 3,068 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17257: 1,780 positives, 6,594 negatives - +5 since Aug. 2
- 17240: 159 positives, 602 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17025: 1,108 positives, 5,201 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17070: 1,099 positives, 5,060 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17043: 377 positives, 1,926 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17019: 1,239 positives, 5,166 negatives - +1 since Aug. 2
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 23 - July 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32 (19.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 48.5 (37.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.0% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.3 (18.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.0 (18.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.4 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 33.1 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.3 (18.3 previous 7 days)