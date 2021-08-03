DOH: 31 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County added another 31 cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday's report from the Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 20,951.
Two additional deaths were also reported, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 531 in the county.
Monday's report included 136 total test results, with seven probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (105) and confirmed positive tests (24), the county saw 18.6% of its tests come back positive.
The Health Department reported 1,442 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths for the state Tuesday. To date, 1,228,961 cases have been reported in the state along with 27,868 deaths.
The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 192 cases Tuesday. That's the highest number of cases reported in a single-day release since 199 cases were reported on May 22.
Counties reporting case counts in the double digits include York County with 44 cases, Dauphin County with 40 cases, Franklin County with 29 cases, Adams County with 13 cases and Lebanon County with 12 cases.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to eight in Tuesday's report, a decrease of one from Monday's report, with zero in intensive care or on a ventilator.
In data updated Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.8% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 62.1% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and was expected to account for an estimated 83.2% of U.S. COVID-19 cases by July 17. That’s a dramatic increase from the week ending July 3, when the variant accounted for about 61.3% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant was expected to account for an estimated 69.4% of COVID-19 cases by July 17.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 3):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 13 new cases; 9,880 total cases (8,153 confirmed, 1,727 probable); 39,006 negatives; 190 deaths; 43.1% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 4,772 total cases (3,322 confirmed, 1,450 probable); 10,693 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 6 new cases; 13,588 total cases (10,665 confirmed, 2,923 probable); 41,655 negatives; 344 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 31 new cases; 20,951 total cases (16,833 confirmed, 4,118 probable); 86,815 negatives; 531 deaths (+2); 53.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 40 new cases; 26,488 total cases (23,032 confirmed, 3,456 probable); 112,783 negatives; 565 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 29 new cases; 15,643 total cases (13,249 confirmed, 2,394 probable); 57,495 negatives; 377 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,394 total cases (779 confirmed, 615 probable); 4,295 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,204 total cases (4,360 confirmed, 844 probable); 17,352 negatives; 136 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,158 total cases (1,951 confirmed, 207 probable); 5,744 negatives; 88 deaths; 34.3% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 12 new cases; 16,360 total cases (14,150 confirmed, 2,210 probable); 56,322 negatives; 295 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 5,469 total cases (5,164 confirmed, 305 probable); 15,691 negatives; 183 deaths; 41.1% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 3,881 total cases (3,019 confirmed, 862 probable); 11,464 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 44 new cases; 47,615 total cases (38,752 confirmed, 8,863 probable); 168,742 negatives; 838 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 3):
- 17013: 2,512 positives, 13,207 negatives - +6 since Aug. 2
- 17015: 1,541 positives, 6,514 negatives - +5 since Aug. 2
- 17050: 2,452 positives, 13,304 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17055: 2,835 positives, 16,116 negatives - +3 since Aug. 2
- 17011: 2,650 positives, 13,177 negatives - +8 since Aug. 2
- 17007: 374 positives, 1,645 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17065: 257 positives, 1,164 negatives - +1 since Aug. 2
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,242 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17241: 664 positives, 3,062 negatives - +1 since Aug. 2
- 17257: 1,776 positives, 6,575 negatives - +1 since Aug. 2
- 17240: 159 positives, 602 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17025: 1,106 positives, 5,192 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17070: 1,098 positives, 5,057 negatives - +1 since Aug. 2
- 17043: 377 positives, 1,924 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
- 17019: 1,239 positives, 5,154 negatives - +1 since Aug. 2
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 23 - July 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32 (19.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 48.5 (37.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.0% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.3 (18.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.0 (18.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.4 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 33.1 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.3 (18.3 previous 7 days)