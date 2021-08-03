DOH: 31 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Cumberland County

In data updated Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.8% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 62.1% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and was expected to account for an estimated 83.2% of U.S. COVID-19 cases by July 17. That’s a dramatic increase from the week ending July 3, when the variant accounted for about 61.3% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant was expected to account for an estimated 69.4% of COVID-19 cases by July 17.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 3):