DOH: 31 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday; weekly incidence and positivity rates continue to drop

Cumberland County data for COVID-19 cases continued to trend in a positive direction with Friday's data release from the state Department of Health.
Three data points for the county hit lows not seen since last October, right before the fall surge in COVID cases took hold across the nation and state. The county hit the state's watch list for COVID cases for the first time on Oct. 23, and its first triple-digit case count came on Nov. 11.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 3.7% for the week of May 7-May 13 (down from 5.3%). That's the county's lowest rate since Oct. 8.
The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 51.7 (down from 95.1), it's lowest rate since Oct. 22.
The state Department of Health reported Friday that there were 31 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County.
Friday's report included 185 total test results, with 12 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (154) and confirmed positive tests (19), the county saw about 11% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 26.29, the lowest rate since Oct. 30. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 198.52.
There were 33 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (down one from Thursday), with four in intensive care units, and three on ventilators.
The state as whole saw its percent positivity decrease to 5.3% (down from 6.6%) and incidence rate decrease to 74.4 (down from 112.5).
As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 48,327 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 82,224 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 39.11% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.
In the southcentral region for Friday's report, York County had 57 new cases, Dauphin County 55 new cases, and Blair County 25 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 14):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 18 new cases; 9,391 total cases (7,787 confirmed, 1,604 probable); 35,517 negatives; 180 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 4,501 total cases (3,176 confirmed, 1,325 probable); 10,042 negatives; 136 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 25 new cases; 13,056 total cases (10,327 confirmed, 2,729 probable); 39,114 negatives; 332 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 31 new cases; 20,128 total cases (16,272 confirmed, 3,856 probable); 79,690 negatives; 519 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 55 new cases; 25,533 total cases (22,329 confirmed, 3,204 probable); 103,104 negatives; 545 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 19 new cases; 15,031 total cases (12,792 confirmed, 2,239 probable); 51,096 negatives; 366 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,320 total cases (737 confirmed, 583 probable); 3,885 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 5,045 total cases (4,222 confirmed, 823 probable); 15,943 negatives; 129 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 2,099 total cases (1,898 confirmed, 201 probable); 5,217 negatives; 85 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 15 new cases; 15,839 total cases (13,739 confirmed, 2,100 probable); 50,813 negatives; 284 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 11 new cases; 5,310 total cases (5,017 confirmed, 293 probable); 14,341 negatives; 178 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 7 new cases; 3,757 total cases (2,937 confirmed, 820 probable); 10,663 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 57 new cases; 45,477 total cases (37,287 confirmed, 8,190 probable); 153,378 negatives; 798 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 14):
- 17013: 2,375 positives, 11,901 negatives - +22 since May 7
- 17015: 1,491 positives, 5,951 negatives - +13 since May 7
- 17050: 2,391 positives, 11,904 negatives - +13 since May 7
- 17055: 2,756 positives, 15,171 negatives - +25 since May 7
- 17011: 2,579 positives, 12,408 negatives - +14 since May 7
- 17007: 362 positives, 1,490 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17065: 249 positives, 1,068 negatives - +11 since May 7
- 17324: 238 positives, 1,131 negatives - +0 since May 7
- 17241: 635 positives, 2,878 negatives - +10 since May 7
- 17257: 1,713 positives, 5,861 negatives - +9 since May 7
- 17240: 154 positives, 533 negatives - +3 since May 7
- 17025: 1,067 positives, 4,754 negatives - +11 since May 7
- 17070: 1,058 positives, 4,630 negatives - +6 since May 7
- 17043: 364 positives, 1,752 negatives - +2 since May 7
- 17019: 1,178 positives, 4,779 negatives - +10 since May 7
- 17266: 19 positives, 101 negatives - +0 since May 7
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (May 7-May 13):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.4 (112.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 70.9 (101.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.7% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 51.7 (95.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 102.0 (125.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5,1% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.7 (103.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 106.5 (180.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.6 (105.9 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.5 (137.4 previous 7 days)
