DOH: 31 new cases, 2 new deaths reported in Cumberland County over weekend

Though Cumberland County saw fewer new cases than last weekend, two new deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported over the last two days.

The state Department of Health reported Sunday that Cumberland County had 31 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths over the Friday and Saturday reporting periods. That figure is the second highest in the region, with York County seeing 41 new cases and one new death.

Though it's relatively high compared to other case counts in the southcentral region, those numbers continue to fall, with last weekend seeing 54 new cases.

Elsewhere in the region, Dauphin County had 24 new cases and two new deaths, Franklin County had 10 new cases and one new death, Adams County had seven new cases and one new death, and Lebanon County had seven new cases and one new death.

In addition to falling case counts, one fewer patient was in the ICU at Cumberland County hospitals. There were 25 patients in hospitals in the county with COVID-19 - the same number as Friday - but the number of adults in the ICU did fall by one to three patients. Four patients, however, remain on ventilators. Of the county's 112 currently staffed ICU beds, 23 are still available.

Franklin County's hospitalizations rose slightly from seven to eight patients compared to Friday's numbers. Of those patients, one adult remained in the ICU while none are on ventilators. Of its 24 currently staffed ICU beds, six are still available.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations continued to fall over the weekend, decreasing from 33 on Friday to 28 on Sunday. Of those patients, four are in the ICU (two fewer than Friday) and five were on ventilators (one more than Friday). Of its 198 currently staffed beds, 42 were still available.

Vaccine update (March 13)

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 68.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.9% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 7)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 5.7% for the week of Feb. 25-March 3, down from 7.9% the previous week and 14.2% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 54.1, down from 69.5 the previous week, 160.2 two weeks ago and 188.7 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 7.3% (the 11th highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 13.1%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 110.1 and Adams County sat at 109.7.

School-age children (updated March 11)

In its weekly update for the 27th week of the school year, the department reported 16 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 2-March 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 31 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,536.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 817 cases reported during the week of March 2-March 8, down from an increase of 1,153 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,900.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 13), 2-day totals:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 24,622 total cases (20,754 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 47,002 negatives; 356 deaths (+1); 55% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 10,928 total cases (7,360 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,515 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 15 new cases; 29,528 total cases (23,736 confirmed, 5,792 probable); 50,036 negatives; 601 deaths; 51.9% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 31 new cases; 50,699 total cases (38,638 confirmed, 12,061 probable); 110,325 negatives; 874 deaths (+2); 68.5% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 24 new cases; 58,889 total cases (49,244 confirmed, 9,645 probable); 135,0154 negatives; 945 deaths (+2); 62.4% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 40,173 total cases (33,398 confirmed, 6,775 probable); 68,202 negatives; 677 deaths (+1); 48.9% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 4,101 total cases (2,225 confirmed, 1,876 probable); 5,304 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases; 11,455 total cases (9,533 confirmed, 1,922 probable); 23,325 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 4,754 total cases (4,377 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,155 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 36,395 total cases (31,611 confirmed, 4,784 probable); 65,982 negatives; 506 deaths (+1); 55.4% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 12,235 total cases (11,623 confirmed, 612 probable); 18,186 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 5 new cases; 8,803 total cases (6,934 confirmed, 1,869 probable); 14,510 negatives; 181 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 41 new cases; 118,151 total cases (98,855 confirmed; 19,296 probable); 204,628 negatives; 1,466 deaths (+1); 58.5% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 4.6% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.7 (80.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.7 (78.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (7.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 54.1 (69.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.2 (61.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 5.1% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.6 (105.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 38.1 (83.2 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.9 (69.2 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.3 (87.7 previous 7 days)