DOH: 300 new cases, 4 new deaths reported in Cumberland County Sunday and Monday

There were 300 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths associated with the disease in Cumberland County over the last two days, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

The department on Monday reported that there were 185 new cases and two new deaths Sunday and another 115 new cases and two new deaths in Monday's report.

The drop in Monday's numbers follows the usual pattern of falling numbers of total tests. There were 562 total new tests for Sunday's calculations, which compiles data reported on Saturday. Of those results, about 31.85% came back positive, judging by just the number of confirmed cases (179) and number of negative tests reported (383).

In Monday's report, which collects data reported on Sunday, there were only 322 total tests with 105 confirmed positives and 217 negative tests reported. Judging by just those numbers, 32.6% of the tests came back positive.

The new numbers reflect a relatively smaller increase of new cases and deaths compared to the past week, though a number of counties still saw new cases in the triple digits.