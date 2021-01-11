DOH: 300 new cases, 4 new deaths reported in Cumberland County Sunday and Monday

There were 300 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths associated with the disease in Cumberland County over the last two days, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.
The department on Monday reported that there were 185 new cases and two new deaths Sunday and another 115 new cases and two new deaths in Monday's report.
The drop in Monday's numbers follows the usual pattern of falling numbers of total tests. There were 562 total new tests for Sunday's calculations, which compiles data reported on Saturday. Of those results, about 31.85% came back positive, judging by just the number of confirmed cases (179) and number of negative tests reported (383).
In Monday's report, which collects data reported on Sunday, there were only 322 total tests with 105 confirmed positives and 217 negative tests reported. Judging by just those numbers, 32.6% of the tests came back positive.
The new numbers reflect a relatively smaller increase of new cases and deaths compared to the past week, though a number of counties still saw new cases in the triple digits.
York County had 339 new cases Sunday and 265 new cases Monday, while Dauphin County had 182 new cases Sunday and 149 new cases Monday. Lebanon, Adams and Blair counties all saw more than 100 new cases Sunday, though new cases were between 60 and 75 in their respective Monday updates.
The number of new deaths was also lower in the region, with Dauphin County reporting the highest increase over the last two days with seven new deaths. There were four new deaths in Perry County, three each in Adams and Mifflin counties, two each in Franklin, Juniata and York counties, and one new death each in Blair, Huntingdon and Lebanon counties.
Across the state, there were 103 new deaths Saturday and 83 new deaths Monday.
According to the latest hospitalization data, there were 151 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals in Cumberland County, an increase of eight patients from Saturday. However, the number of those in intensive care stayed at 27 patients, while three fewer patients were on ventilators (23) compared to the weekend.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 11):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 111 new cases Sunday and 60 new cases Monday; 5,401 total cases (4,792 confirmed, 609 probable); 26,465 negatives; 114 deaths (+3)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 28 new cases Sunday and 9 new cases Monday; 3,233 total cases (2,452 confirmed, 781 probable); 7,978 negatives; 100 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 111 new cases Sunday and 65 new cases Monday; 8,862 total cases (7,408 confirmed, 1,454 probable); 31,180 negatives; 192 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 185 new cases Sunday and 115 new cases Monday; 11,998 total cases (10,745 confirmed, 1,253 probable); 59,703 negatives; 346 deaths (+4)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 182 new cases Sunday and 149 new cases Monday; 15,678 total cases (14,862 confirmed, 816 probable); 78,216 negatives; 358 deaths (+7)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 97 new cases Sunday and 83 new cases Monday; 10,035 total cases (8,856 confirmed, 1,179 probable); 37,944 negatives; 261 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases Sunday and 4 new cases Monday; 851 total cases (482 confirmed, 369 probable); 2,879 negatives; 11 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 32 new cases Sunday and 25 new cases Monday; 3,454 total cases (2,926 confirmed, 528 probable); 11,240 negatives; 92 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases Sunday and 3 new cases Monday; 1,498 total cases (1,338 confirmed, 160 probable); 3,941 negatives; 61 deaths (+2)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 104 new cases Sunday and 75 new cases Monday; 10,150 total cases (9,084 confirmed, 1,066 probable); 36,996 negatives; 173 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 27 new cases Sunday and 40 new cases Monday; 3,798 total cases (3,621 confirmed, 177 probable); 11,084 negatives; 129 deaths (+3)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 29 new cases Sunday and 33 new cases Monday; 2,038 total cases (1,811 confirmed, 227 probable); 7,977 negatives; 52 deaths (+4)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 339 new cases Sunday and 265 new cases Monday; 26,759 total cases (23,569 confirmed, 3,190 probable); 113,018 negatives; 490 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 11):
- 17013: 1,596 positives, 8,239 negatives - +42 since Jan. 8
- 17015: 992 positives, 4,557 negatives - +57 since Jan. 8
- 17050: 1,588 positives, 8,576 negatives - +59 since Jan. 8
- 17055: 1,805 positives, 11,862 negatives - +55 since Jan. 8
- 17011: 1,573 positives, 9,410 negatives - +46 since Jan. 8
- 17007: 255 positives, 1,083 negatives - +10 since Jan. 8
- 17065: 175 positives, 769 negatives - +9 since Jan. 8
- 17324: 149 positives, 849 negatives - +5 since Jan. 8
- 17241: 432 positives, 2,243 negatives - +19 since Jan. 8
- 17257: 1,276 positives, 4,255 negatives - +40 since Jan. 8
- 17240: 117 positives, 381 negatives - +3 since Jan. 8
- 17025: 698 positives, 3,439 negatives - +42 since Jan. 8
- 17070: 651 positives, 3,469 negatives - +35 since Jan. 8
- 17043: 223 positives, 1,298 negatives - +11 since Jan. 8
- 17019: 748 positives, 3,619 negatives - +38 since Jan. 8
- 17266: 16 positives, 82 negatives - +0 since Jan. 8
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 29):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 13 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 67 resident cases; 58 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 34 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 39 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 11 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 53 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 30 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 72 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Jan. 1-Jan. 7):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (15.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 330.6 (322.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 20.8% last 7 days (26.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 478.5 (517.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.6% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 296.8 (311.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.5% last 7 days (17.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 320.2 (344.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 20.2% last 7 days (23.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 490.2 (377.4 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.3% last 7 days (18.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 430.9 (473.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 22.6% last 7 days (27.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 313.4 (380.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.1% last 7 days (18.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 370.1 (393.5 previous 7 days)